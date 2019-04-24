As snow drifts and icy streets yield to tulips and tree buds, I find myself spending more time on my bikes. From the mundane (commuting) to the more soul-nourishing miles on the roads and trails; the “bugs on my teeth” situation is a happy ritual of the shift in seasons.
Part of the “happy” is that, with rare exceptions (we’ll check those in a bit), biking in our valley is both fun and safe. Thousands put in millions of miles yearly without a spill or collision. Some cyclists, sadly, operate at higher risk by riding against the flow of traffic or at night without proper lights. The seasoned and cognizant cyclists (a much better descriptor than the silly “strong and fearless” moniker I continue to hear), having learned some “tricks of the trade,” have the safest experience on the road.
So if you ride infrequently or not at all, but might be thinking of taking it up (Remember how much fun it was as a kid? It still is!), come along and, if only in your mind, share some miles with me.
Like many bike commuters, I often ride downtown streets, away from the “mellow” of our great urban trail system. North Higgins has some less-than-ideal circumstances for biking; from the bridge to Broadway, bike lanes are right next to parked cars. Riding in the center of these, there’s a risk of being “doored” — hit by a suddenly opened driver’s door and potentially being thrown into the path of a car in the adjacent lane. While it’s a “perfect storm” of being at the wrong place at exactly the wrong time, I nevertheless ease my mind by using the right-hand lane when encountering a door zone bike lane — and they are not entirely unusual in town.
Many drivers, and even some cyclists, may think it foolish (putting myself at risk) or rude/selfish (using space that “belongs to cars”). But I, as well as hundreds of others who’ve experienced a “dooring” near miss, know where the higher risk lies. A majority of drivers open their door without a decent check for bikes, but the odds are astronomical that someone will drive into something (someone) that’s smack dab in front of them. That being said (another tip), I do keep a check on my mirror.
If you think back to your driver’s education class/manual, you’ll recall that intersections are places of heightened potential conflicts and that the majority of collisions are at or near intersections. Even more than drivers or pedestrians, savvy cyclists use added safety surveillance; checking for possible right hooks and left crosses from motorists. The right hook conundrum erupts from a driver’s options from two adjacent lanes, shown in the diagram, when approaching an intersection.
You will never see this kind of marking on any two adjacent traffic lanes. See why? Crossing a through lane to make a turn creates obvious dangerous conflicts; right turns aren’t allowed from the left lane! If there are to be double turn lanes, the one to the right would be right-turn-only. But this diagram is invisibly painted at every intersection with a bike lane to the right of a car lane! The defensive riding technique is to check the traffic lane and possibly adjust speed to ensure a driver and yourself won’t be at cross purposes.
Are these “special protocols” burdensome? Take heart, fellow bikers; like a habit of getting indoors when you hear thunder, good riding practices become automatic — producing a calmer mind as well as a safer body.