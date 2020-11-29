'Safe, secure, well-kept': New temporary outdoor shelter addresses emergency needs of homeless

The nonprofits worked diligently to address the situation. The Hope Rescue Mission and the HOT team from the Pov looked for new places for unsheltered individuals, even as they did all they could to improve the situation under the bridge. A landowner offered space for a Temporary Safe Outdoor Space. However, progress sputtered, because even as these groups showed incredible skill at social service, they were not in the business of logistics — this new project is akin to setting up a fire camp. An informal conversation with Susan Hay Patrick, the CEO of United Way, jump-started the efforts. United Way took on logistics, Missoula County did project management and our Office of Emergency Management worked closely with United Way. The county commissioners and our chief financial officer secured CARES funding. Operationally, this project will be run by Hope Rescue Mission; it should be up soon.