'Safe, secure, well-kept': New temporary outdoor shelter addresses emergency needs of homeless

Lyndon Johnson, the notoriously crass 36th president, fast-walked down a wide sidewalk in urban Dallas, flanked by aides and reporters moving from one important thing to the next. He abruptly stopped and the whole entourage did, too. He grabbed a young aide by the suitcoat shoulder, pulled him in close and pointed across the street. A ragged man slumped against the wall of a building, his head down, legs stuck out into the sidewalk. LBJ barked to the fresh-faced aide in a southern drawl, “You know what the difference is between that guy over there, and you and me?”
Holding his thumb and index finger about an inch apart, he shoved his hand in front of the young aide’s face and said, “about this f***** much!”
Last spring, the pandemic brought on a re-ordering of life as we know it. To maintain social distancing, the Poverello Center had to drastically cut their capacity to house people. The encampment under the Reserve Street bridge swelled in population, from single digits to more than 80. The scene along the banks of a beloved river — tarps blowing in the wind, garbage piling up, upended grocery carts stacking up — rightly made people nervous, and they called for action.
The Montana Department of Transportation owns this property and feared for the damage to their infrastructure. MDT and many citizens wanted this cleaned up. The people down there needed to not live in utter squalor, and the health of the river was at risk. A group of people from county and city government, MDT, the non-profit sector, and citizens groups began meeting to address the situation. They made real headway, however, the problem persisted — people were trespassing, living in a desperate situation, in an ecologically fragile, active floodplain. We all needed a better solution.
The nonprofits worked diligently to address the situation. The Hope Rescue Mission and the HOT team from the Pov looked for new places for unsheltered individuals, even as they did all they could to improve the situation under the bridge. A landowner offered space for a Temporary Safe Outdoor Space. However, progress sputtered, because even as these groups showed incredible skill at social service, they were not in the business of logistics — this new project is akin to setting up a fire camp. An informal conversation with Susan Hay Patrick, the CEO of United Way, jump-started the efforts. United Way took on logistics, Missoula County did project management and our Office of Emergency Management worked closely with United Way. The county commissioners and our chief financial officer secured CARES funding. Operationally, this project will be run by Hope Rescue Mission; it should be up soon.
This Temporary Safe Outdoor Space will be staffed 24/7. Tent platforms and uniform well-designed tents will replace tarps blowing in the wind. This camp will be safe, secure, well-kept and orderly. The land is not zoned for such a purpose; however, Emergency Declarations demand that we act, allowing for this temporary use while county government moves through an interim zoning process. We will hold a public hearing in December.
Within the next year, advances in vaccines and testing will become widespread. The Poverello will again run at capacity, and the need for a Temporary Safe Outdoor Space will fade. Unfortunately, the forces that drive people to require such a service won’t. We will also see permanent efforts take root — like the Trinity project — to address the needs of people who have slipped through the cracks.
In this time of gratitude, as we recognize our good fortune, we cannot abdicate our responsibility to those who have so much less.
This opinion is signed by Missoula County Commissioners Josh Slotnick, Juanita Vero and David Strohmaier.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!