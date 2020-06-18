Sage grouse ruling highlights need to improve public land management

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In a recent U.S. District Court ruling by Judge Brian Morris, the American public heard loud and clear that the federal administration broke the law when it offered leases on public lands in critical sage grouse habitat. This court decision speaks volumes about how public lands should be managed, with certainty, and in a manner that considers true multiple use – including maintaining wildlife populations. The Department of Interior was found to have violated the law by issuing an instructional memorandum that abandoned the bipartisan practice from Western governors that prioritizes leasing for oil and gas development outside of sage grouse habitat.

Our organizations were among those that came together and brought this case to court. It was an action we did not take lightly and continue to stand behind it. It was the right thing to do for sage grouse and for holding the federal government accountable for its egregious actions. The federal administration has taken a new and aggressive approach to how our nation’s public lands are managed — a singular focus on poorly planned energy development above all other uses, while disregarding the public and established science. This goes against Montanans' values.