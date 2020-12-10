Sam Reynolds was a trusted, effective voice for Montana

I was all of 17 years old when I became acquainted with Sam Reynolds, who, like many of the journalists at the Missoulian in those days, was slightly gruff and enjoyed the reputation of someone who could claim the moral authority that came with opining to the masses through barrels of ink and tons of newsprint.
As a student of journalism, I knew that Sam took pride in holding institutions accountable, including the one that paid him to think about our community and comment on its nature, foibles, successes, personalities, obstacles and opportunities. He had a particularly strong opinion about the use of the editorial “we,” which until the 1970s, was the device opinion-page editors, publishers and newspaper executives used to lend gravitas and an almost-other-worldly tone and importance to editorials by leaving them unsigned.
Sam balked at that. Humans wrote editorials, he believed, and editorial writers needed to be accountable for their words in the same way editorial-page editors held government and others accountable for their words and deeds. So Sam signed his editorials. And while I was not privy to the discussions Sam had with management before retiring, I recall that his departure from the Missoulian was at least in part a function of an edict restoring the ethereal voice of the editorial “we” to the opinion page. I think Sam was proud of his work and his capacity to make the place better by being a thoughtful, informed critic and cheerleader. I think he believed that unsigned opinions were a function of some magical thinking on the part of news executives, thinking that made opinions slightly generic and a little less credible.
And Sam had been effective. His work on the Missoulian’s editorial page was instrumental in establishing, bolstering and lending credibility to conservation efforts, which were nascent in the in 1970s and early 1980s. Montana values around clean air and water, access to public lands and commitment to preservation of habitat for humans and the earth’s other creatures were forged by activism, political action and public opinion guided by the likes of Sam Reynolds. Sam could be trusted, even if you didn’t agree with him. And he moved the needle.
But mostly what I remember about Sam Reynolds is that he was kind to me and didn’t have to be. Newsrooms are notorious for big, fragile egos, dysfunction, mistrust, professional jealously, insecurity and neuroses. At least that was the case almost 40 years ago. But the Missoulian newsroom was also a place that inspired awe in a teenager with hopes of making a life out of working for the local newspaper. Sam and his colleagues were smart and funny and sophisticated. They were committed to the profession and the truth and believed in the power of the press to do good in the world.
In those days, journalists were required to smoke cigarettes, especially in the office, so Sam, always in a short-sleeved white Oxford hanging on a compact, wiry frame and a goatee reminiscent of Amish men, made his way from his office to the “back shop” at the same time, Monday through Friday, cigarette dangling from his mouth, to proof every word of the op-ed section. He was a small guy but larger than life to me. My job at the time was to paste up the cold type, headlines and editorial cartoons, by hand, according to Sam’s instructions. (All of this happens on a computer monitor these days.)
When I worked on Sam’s pages, I was nervous as hell. I was pretty new to the job, the pace, the personalities and the deadlines. But Sam was patient, willing to engage in a conversation, hear an opinion or two from a journalism student who didn’t know much about anything but, because of youthful exuberance, wanted to sound like I did. And once in awhile, Sam would tell me he’d laughed at something I’d written as a freelance columnist for the Missoulian. Praise like that kept me going. And when another working journalist, far less enamored of my prose, would lob a passive-aggressive criticism my way, it didn’t leave the dent it could have had Sam Reynolds and others not given me the confidence to keep going.
The beauty of growing up in a place like Missoula and living here as long as I have is that I get regular reminders of folks who, through their generosity of spirit and commitment to a high standard, made me a better human being. Sometimes those reminders come in the form of obituaries. Sam Reynolds, who died recently at 88, was among those men and women who shaped me and likely never knew it. But I thought you should.
Rest in peace, Sam Reynolds. And thank you.
Missoula Mayor John Engen is a graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism and was a long-time employee of the Missoulian.
