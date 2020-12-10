Sam Reynolds was a trusted, effective voice for Montana

And Sam had been effective. His work on the Missoulian’s editorial page was instrumental in establishing, bolstering and lending credibility to conservation efforts, which were nascent in the in 1970s and early 1980s. Montana values around clean air and water, access to public lands and commitment to preservation of habitat for humans and the earth’s other creatures were forged by activism, political action and public opinion guided by the likes of Sam Reynolds. Sam could be trusted, even if you didn’t agree with him. And he moved the needle.

But mostly what I remember about Sam Reynolds is that he was kind to me and didn’t have to be. Newsrooms are notorious for big, fragile egos, dysfunction, mistrust, professional jealously, insecurity and neuroses. At least that was the case almost 40 years ago. But the Missoulian newsroom was also a place that inspired awe in a teenager with hopes of making a life out of working for the local newspaper. Sam and his colleagues were smart and funny and sophisticated. They were committed to the profession and the truth and believed in the power of the press to do good in the world.