Sarah McClain: Grant Creek rezoning proposal should be approved

Everybody knows Missoula is in a housing emergency that is becoming a generational crisis for young people. Housing scarcity creates numerous problems: It grants investors more incentive to gobble up homes; it drives up the rents; it gives bad landlords too much leverage; it increases the likelihood of housing discrimination; it magnifies the effects of evictions; it pushes gentrification across the entire community.

Housing scarcity gives big developers much more power over local governance and diminishes the opportunity and capacity of small-time builders to get a foothold.

The 2020 Expo Parkway rezone and development agreement offers 200 more residential units on top of the current zoning’s allowance for about 500). The addition grants the developer financial “space” to increase the larger multi-unit buildings to four stories which increases green-space…and adds elevators which makes most of those units more accessible for people with physical challenges.

Compared to the resistance to development in core neighborhoods we have seen previously in Missoula, the scope and depth of the Grant Creek residents’ expressions of wealth and power, via hired-gun attorney letters, hired-gun engineering firm opinions, special interest group Wildfire Risk Task Force reports, is absolutely breath-taking. From a certain viewpoint one may be led to believe that Grant Creek residents are essentially trying to buy their way out of shouldering a fair share of addressing Missoula housing emergency.

The Montana Department of Transportation already had recently added Grant Creek departure lanes at I-90 that were not warranted at the time (but ironically had been GC residents’ cause for many years). So that was the infrastructure before this added housing. Also, somewhat different from those other drainages, a scan of Google Earth shows there are 3 or 4 potential gravel routes out of GC that could augment an evacuation in case of emergency. We manage to routinely “evacuate” 25k people from UM on game day.

But the elephant in the room is that most of Grant Creek's existing housing, which is spread northwards, does not provide the necessary value intensity to pay for its own municipal services or long-term infrastructure upkeep. Grant Creek is, in effect, asking the rest of the community to subsidize a low-density lifestyle in perpetuity. Adding 200 units will help correct that imbalance.

As Grant Creek already got its longed-for right turn pocket onto I-90, and the rezone in itself would mean only 300 new residents at the bottom of the drainage (about 200 additional units times 1.5-person average household size), the real and important question surrounding development in Missoula is, are we experiencing a housing crisis, especially imposed on the working class? If so, is it exhibiting the effect of a generational crisis? And if so, are all neighborhoods fairly sharing the burden of additional housing?

I submit that an unfolding generational crisis is THE serious issue. And is a critical discussion point regarding any development proposals such as this. Missoula’s center of gravity has been shifting west, so is this not part of the urban core? Only three miles to the Orange Street exit, there is a bike/pedestrian trail planned to parallel the interstate and business interests are constantly pushing for a Coal Mine Road interstate exit.

What is missing in Grant Creek (other than more working-class citizens) that would complement this development? Mixed-use small retail, banking and services in the immediate vicinity north of I-90.

Yes, we live in a valley; and yes, we can find ways to share it.

Sarah McClain, organizer, Western Montana Democratic Socialists of America.

