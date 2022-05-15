Sarah McClain: Renew our climate resolution

What can we do about a climate in chaos besides using LED lights and driving less? How can the people of Missoula effect change to protect our community given the federal government's failure to impose meaningful reductions in fossil fuel extraction and production, alongside corporations like NorthWestern Energy's unwillingness to transition away from fossil fuels?

SAFE Cities is a movement of neighbors, local groups, national climate organizations and cities who subscribe to SAFE (Stand Against Fossil fuel Expansion) policies. We are proposing that Missoula join cities around the country during the last week of May who will introduce SAFE Cities resolutions calling for a global Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, declaring a climate emergency and pushing for the use of local regulatory powers to stop fossil fuel expansion in their communities.

This resolution would enhance Missoula’s 100% Clean Electricity by 2030 agreement because it expresses more autonomy in achieving our clean energy goals and pushes back against NorthWestern Energy’s self-interested aims and behaviors. After passing this resolution we should move toward instituting policies such as banning new gas stations through our zoning laws, limiting purchases of fossil fueled city fleet vehicles and addressing methane gas delivery and combustion, while incentivizing electric-only installations in new construction, plus adding programs for retrofitting old buildings.

We must stop enabling the short-term gains of a few and keep our eyes on the prize of the long-term health of the earth and future generations. Even when things look grim and hopeless, giving up is not an option. Other movements, such as the Civil Rights Movement, always believed they would overcome oppression someday, and others, like Vaclav Havel’s Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia, believed that they had to stand up to the Soviet Union even if they did not always think they would be successful because it was the right thing to do.

Please look up SAFE Cities’ website at Stand.com. Contact your city council members and ask them to support the SAFE Cities resolution.

Let’s take power into our own hands Missoula!

Sarah McClain is a SAFE Missoula team member.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0