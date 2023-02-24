What would we do without war? Will we ever get the chance to find out? From the 1600s to the 1900s, there were virtually no years that either Colonial America or the U.S.A. was not at war given the on-going wars against the indigenous inhabitants of these lands, who refused to capitulate to the occupiers, cede their territories, and disappear. There were many other wars; some of blatant conquest, like the war for Mexican lands in the 1840s; some lesser known wars of foreign adventure, incursion and occupation. Few were wars where our country was attacked. World War II was followed by the Cold War which never really ended.

The 2000s have seen the War on Terror, Afghanistan and Iraq. We could have hoped, at the miserable end of the long Afghanistan war that we might spend our tax monies on pursuing life and liberty in the U.S., but then came the war in Ukraine. Russia’s invasion is criminal and brutal, but must we embrace and encourage this war as if it were the military industrial complex’s last best chance to keep its profits flowing and the needs and wants of the people and the planet deferred? Again. (See: “Pentagon Spending is Killing Us All,” Missoulian, Jan. 1, 2023)

Couldn’t the U.S., for its part, push negotiations with the same dedication as it pushes weapons in this conflict? Or do we want to fight a proxy war? (See: “Time for a Change” Missoulian, Jan. 29, 2023). You might well think so, given our foreign policy decision over the last 20 years urging Ukraine to join NATO. Do we want to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian? Or the last poor person in Africa or Europe, if we take into account the higher grain and oil prices? As always, it is not the planners of war who make the sacrifices. ExxonMobil recorded record profits last year due to oil shortages (Missoulian, Feb. 1, A2), as did Shell.

While we look with shock and horror at the violence and want to help the Ukrainians, must we start an arms race, soon, probably, to escalate to fighter jets for Ukraine, and risk nuclear war? Does our death drive impel us to find out what a nuclear war might be like? We could at least stop the unseemly cheerleading and chants of “Fight! Fight!” and remember, with a little humility and less hypocrisy, how the world reacted to our illegal invasion of Iraq, which killed about a million people, almost all of them civilians. We are almost unconscious of this toll. Our athletes, singers, and businesses were not even sanctioned by anyone. We barely felt it. Russia is committing war crimes, yes, but there are war crimes in every war by every side.

On the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, let’s spare a thought for the future. How many more years will this go on? Could Putin be induced to head towards an exit strategy rather than facing an existential fight, which may threaten all life? War takes years of unwise foreign policy decisions to build up to, unless, of course, war is the goal. It was the case with the war in Ukraine, and it will be the case in our next war. Are we planning for armed conflict with China, as expanding bases in the Philippines, increases in Japan’s military budget, and overreactions to spy balloons may indicate?

We are staring down the barrel of climate catastrophe and it looks like we’re going to go down fighting. Each other.

