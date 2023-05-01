May Day isn’t only a day for a spring celebration of ancient and pagan origin. It is an internationally recognized day celebrating and honoring the workers of this world and their hard-won rights. The origins of this tradition date back to the struggle for a shorter working day, and the events which took place in Haymarket Square, Chicago, in early May, 1886, when there were massive strikes all over the United States demanding an eight-hour work-day, which the business and factory owners did not want to grant.

It is hard to believe that the eight-hour day had to be fought for against the opposition of those who might lose a few dollars by recognizing other people’s human right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, but the strike in Chicago cost the lives of many workers shot by police at a demonstration on May 4, as well as the lives of seven policemen, when a bomb was thrown into their advancing ranks. By whom? An agent provocateur? Without evidence, eight men were arrested, three of whom were not at the demonstration that day, and five self-proclaimed anarchists were condemned to death.

The negative reaction in this country was immense, and the Haymarket Affair lived on to inspire the establishment of International Workers Day on May 1 around the world for over a hundred years; in some countries it is a public holiday. In this country, not so much, but maybe times are changing.

Finally we are asking again, why do the same few people always get all the money and power in our country? Do we exist just to serve them and make their lives better? No.

Remember when British Prime Minister Thatcher, that devotee of neoliberalism, said, “There is no such thing as society”? Well, yes, there is. We developed society to live in for our mutual benefit, because everyone needs help some time, and everyone will get sick someday. No one wants to have to construct their own infrastructure to benefit only themselves — that would be a ridiculous way of doing things and, of course, it does not happen, though we wouldn’t know it hearing the right-wing “self-made” mantra.

These days, workers are waking up from the comatose state imposed by 40-odd years of the neoliberal experiment and are forming unions again after their decline since the ‘70s; new ones, without the ossified and over-paid leadership of the ‘50s and ‘60s.

Different challenges face us now. Automation will require a planned economy to cope with the repercussions to our society, which otherwise would have to countenance mass unemployment. We cannot deal with technological and climate changes on an ad-hoc and market-driven basis and, at the same time, meet people’s human rights and needs.

But there is reason to be encouraged: The union at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, NYC, led by Chris Smalls, and the almost 300 unions at Starbucks stores in 37 states, all established despite the extreme counter-measures of Jeff Bezos and Howard Schultz respectively; the new union at the Black Coffee Roasting Co. in Missoula, Montana; the inroads made by Will Lehman in the recent UAW election; and the sterling example of the Tennessee Three, Jones, Pearson, and Johnson, who demanded the right to express anti-gun proliferation views in their own Capitol building.

This May Day, let’s work toward a society where there is real democracy, with work-place and community councils, and where there is production to satisfy needs, including the needs of the earth, and not just to make a profit for the few. Happy May Day! Spring is coming.