Save the Fort Missoula District

Fort Missoula is our Central Park. There are no residential uses within the fort area. It is a beautiful, quiet, unique place close enough for most of us to bike, walk or take the bus to enjoy. As Missoula grows, the public value of the fort as a pleasant place for solitude and recreation will increase dramatically. It is also pristine habitat for a variety of wildlife, including bear, deer, fox, geese and ducks.

A Denver developer has purchased the 100-year-old Fort Missoula Hospital with the intent of restoring the hospital into leasable office space. In addition, the developer intends to build luxury townhouses and commercial buildings smack-dab in the middle of our publicly owned Fort Missoula Historic District. The introduction of townhouses and commercial buildings into this setting will be very disruptive. As altruistic as the developer’s plans sound, the only way, he claims, to restore the hospital is to use the potential profits from the sale of these townhouses.

The last few times this was attempted, the good citizens of Missoula rallied and fought the developers off. In one case over 12,000 Missoulians signed a referendum petition which took the issue all the way to the Montana Supreme Court. Ultimately, the developers were forced to sell the historic internment camp site back to our university.