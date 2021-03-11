Save the Fort Missoula District

Fort Missoula is our Central Park. There are no residential uses within the fort area. It is a beautiful, quiet, unique place close enough for most of us to bike, walk or take the bus to enjoy. As Missoula grows, the public value of the fort as a pleasant place for solitude and recreation will increase dramatically. It is also pristine habitat for a variety of wildlife, including bear, deer, fox, geese and ducks.
A Denver developer has purchased the 100-year-old Fort Missoula Hospital with the intent of restoring the hospital into leasable office space. In addition, the developer intends to build luxury townhouses and commercial buildings smack-dab in the middle of our publicly owned Fort Missoula Historic District. The introduction of townhouses and commercial buildings into this setting will be very disruptive. As altruistic as the developer’s plans sound, the only way, he claims, to restore the hospital is to use the potential profits from the sale of these townhouses.
The last few times this was attempted, the good citizens of Missoula rallied and fought the developers off. In one case over 12,000 Missoulians signed a referendum petition which took the issue all the way to the Montana Supreme Court. Ultimately, the developers were forced to sell the historic internment camp site back to our university.
The hospital is a beautiful building in a unique setting. The fort is becoming more and more valuable to our growing community. Public uses for the fort hospital and its grounds and the money needed to rehabilitate it will become apparent in due time.
Construction of luxury townhouses in the middle of our Central Park is a very bad idea. Only a few wealthy individuals would benefit by living in this million-dollar setting. But their presence would degrade and disrupt the peace the rest of us enjoy year-round.
The developer should weigh the consequences of his ideas against the permanent damage they will create. Let’s hope that he will rethink about what is best for our Central Park and not rush into something that we will seriously regret. Hopefully it won’t take another massive public effort to stop this outrage.