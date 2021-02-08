SB 143 and the end of a legacy

Guides and Outfitters play a valuable role in making the outdoors more accessible to those who need or prefer their services. They allow many folks a way to recreate safely and enjoyably in nature, and their services are well respected in the hunting and fishing community. But many citizens do not require guides to access public resources, and the bill would functionally privatize wildlife resources at the expense of the common man.

In writing for Orion, the Hunter’s Institute, I am writing for the benefit of all hunters who dream of taking up the chase in the beautiful land that is Montana. But I must admit that I have a personal stake in the game. While I live in Spokane, WA, each of my three biological sons have harvested their first deer in Montana. We can’t get there every year, but they all looked forward to the day when they would turn twelve and head to deer camp in Montana. Here they learned self-reliance, persistence, restraint, and how to make a clean harvest and bring home a bounty of healthy meat to share with the family. It was a right of passage, and the memories made on those trips will last a lifetime.

Since that time, our family has adopted 5 more children who are now coming of age. It saddens me to think that this new bill might put an end to our traditional coming of age hunt in Montana. When our family gathers, will only my older children have stories to share of windy Montana ridges in November? Stories of following tracks in the snow that eventually lead to the prize you have dreamt about for years, having watched your older siblings come home with coolers filled with venison and some modest antlers for the garage wall? I am grateful to have lived in a country where these types of memories are not available only to the privileged and wealthy. And I would simply ask that these same opportunities would be maintained for my younger children, and for all Americans regardless of status.

A resident of Spokane, Wash., Harley McAllister works as a project manager, but is most alive when he is outdoors with his eight kids. He and his wife are authors of a series of guide books for engaging families with our National Parks titled “Adventuring with Kids,” and he also serves on board of Orion, the Hunter’s Institute.

