As a Montanan, veteran and state senator, I am proud to sponsor Senate Bill 300 — a bipartisan bill that protects property rights. The bill would create a grandfather clause for owners in homeowner associations (HOAs) and condo associations to keep only their most basic property rights that were permitted when they bought their properties. This grandfather clause is similar to those in 37 states and in Montana’s zoning laws.
Currently in Montana, these associations are depriving families of their constitutional property rights. HOAs have no rules at all in Montana — they are not even defined in Code.
I have heard stories from across the state about how HOA and condo association boards have taken away families’ rights to rent, develop or use their property for their intended purposes, over the owners’ objections. When HOAs have changed the rules like that, they have put these owners in violation of their mortgages and 1031 tax exchanges, have made investment properties worthless, have devalued many homes, have forced them into litigation and have forced owners to sell at a loss when they could not afford their mortgages without renting. When I tell most people about this problem, they ask, can they really do that?
State and local governments cannot — we have zoning law variances for prior uses. But since HOAs have no rules, a majority of owners can currently deprive dissenting owners of their rights.
SB 300 would fix that. It would let owners claim an exception to new rules that would deprive them of 1. their rights to rent; 2. their rights to use their property for agricultural, commercial or residential purposes; or 3. their rights to develop their property, if those types of use were permitted when the owners acquired their property.
While most legislators understand the bill and have supported it in overwhelming majorities on every one of its votes, I understand there are still a few misunderstandings:
• SB 300 would not give exceptions for everything associated with those types of use — just the categories of use themselves.
• It would not interfere with HOAs making and enforcing rules about most everything they currently govern — like noise restrictions, painting, dryer vents, lawn care, annual dues or community roads.
• It specifically states that HOAs can change and enforce whatever rules necessary to comply with laws.
• It would ensure that HOAs could change whatever rules they want for future owners.
• The bill protects title agents and realtors by ensuring that the types of use permitted when an owner buys property will continue to be permitted.
• The bill protects bankers by ensuring that buyers who need to rent their property in order to pay their mortgages will be able to do that.
Clearly, there should be some limits on HOAs. If not, what else could HOAs do? Could an HOA vote to take everyone’s property and put it into a co-op? According to opponents of SB 300, there is nothing the state or any individual homeowners can do about that.
There is something courts and the state can do — it can pass SB 300 and draw a line against HOA boards depriving a minority of owners of their rights to rent, use or develop their property.
SB 300 creates the least invasive limit possible on associations to protect the most basic property rights owners have. When associations’ efforts to self-regulate interfere with owners’ rights, the Legislature should prioritize and protect the fundamental rights that come from property ownership.
Please call or email your Montana senators today and ask them to vote "yes" to concur on the amendments made to SB 300 in order protect our constitutional property rights.