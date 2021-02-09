SBA empowers Black entrepreneurs across Montana

As we celebrate the 45th anniversary of Black History Month, it is fitting to acknowledge that small business owners are some of the strongest, most resilient people you will ever meet. With the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting communities large and small nationwide, its impact has been felt in every sector of our economy.

The last ten months have been especially challenging for America’s small businesses. That’s particularly true for minority-owned businesses facing unique challenges even in the best of times. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recognizes Black entrepreneurs face socioeconomic and capital funding obstacles when starting and expanding a business. It is the SBA’s role to assist individuals to overcome inherent challenges and succeed.

The SBA is administering vital economic aid programs to provide a lifeline to millions of American small businesses, non-profits, and their employees. The Paycheck Protection Program, COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Targeted EIDL Advance, Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, and debt relief for existing agency borrowers are part of the nation’s largest economic relief efforts ever.