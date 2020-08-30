SBA proud of role in Paycheck Protection Program

Small businesses are the driving force of our economic stability and are leading the way to allow our nation to rebound safely. Businesses across the country have utilized the PPP as a much-needed lifeline that is empowering them to continue serving their communities. The Paycheck Protection Program is accomplishing its mission, and the numbers back it up. Businesses in sectors such as hospitality, agriculture, construction and leisure heavily relied on CARES Act loans. The PPP also played a crucial role in supporting rural communities, which in turn has saved thousands of main street businesses and hometown economies.

The last several months have been very challenging for business owners across our nation, but the PPP has helped preserve the American Dream of entrepreneurship. It has offered a helping hand to small businesses, helped them pay their employees, and enabled them to keep their lights on. I am proud of the lenders, credit unions, Community Financial Depository Institutions (CDFIs) and rural community banks that partnered with the SBA to disperse more than 20 times the amount of loans in four months than the SBA provided small businesses in the entirety of 2019. Together, we have delivered vital assistance to our small business community and built a foundation for many more years of economic success and job growth. The SBA will continue to work with our lending partners and PPP businesses to make the loan forgiveness process as simple and efficient as possible.