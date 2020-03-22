SBA’s disaster assistance to help Montana’s small firms mitigate Coronavirus impact

Montana’s small businesses are the fabric of our economy and their success is dependent on the ability to freely market products and services to communities across the state. As Americans face the new reality of “social distancing” measures, our local small businesses are bearing the brunt of that impact and are addressing serious concerns regarding declining customer traffic.

In order to assist businesses adversely impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19), and at the request of Gov. Steve Bullock, the U.S. Small Business Administration has been authorized to offer Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) to Montana small businesses in need of working capital and support with operating expenses.

This is not the first time that the SBA has been asked to step forward to help the nation’s small business during time of adversity. Following the events of 9/11, SBA implemented a nationwide disaster declaration that supported and saved thousands of businesses from failure. Over the years, the agency has helped communities recover from major hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and fires. Feel assured that the SBA has the time-tested experience to effectively and expeditiously implement this disaster loan program on a national basis.