Gender identity has become a controversial issue in our society. Biologically, gender and its expression are more complicated than a simple binary classification scheme. Whether we are male or female is largely controlled by our sex chromosomes. Those who are physically female generally have two X chromosomes (XX), and those who are physically male generally have one X and one Y chromosome (XY). However, there are exceptions to this simple relationship.

Androgen insensitivity syndrome (AIS) is the clearest example of a disconnect between sex chromosomes and the physical appearance of gender. Chromosomal males (XY) with AIS have a gene on the X chromosome that results in the partial or complete inability of cells to respond to androgens. Androgens are steroid hormones that regulate the development and maintenance of male characteristics. This unresponsiveness to androgens can impair or prevent the development of male genitals, as well as impair or prevent the development of male secondary sexual characteristics at puberty. Thus, XY individuals with AIS are usually classified at birth as females, even though they are genetically males. The effects of AIS differ from individual to individual. Those with complete AIS have normal female body shape, but they lack a uterus and have a shallow vaginal cavity.

AIS is rare. Approximately 1 out of every 20,000 births of XY individuals is affected. Nevertheless, in our country with over 300 million individuals, there are nearly 10,000 people with AIS.

There are many other genetic conditions in which chromosomal sex of an individual does not match their appearance as male or female. For example, XX male syndrome is an intersex condition in which an individual with XX chromosomes has male characteristics. This condition is generally caused by the transfer of the region of the Y chromosome responsible for the initiation of male sex development to an X chromosome. There are approximately 6,000 people in the US with this condition.

Intersex individuals have different combinations of both male and female sexual characteristics, including chromosomes and sex organs. In addition to genetic causes, environmental effects can result in intersex individuals. For example, exposure to certain hormones during embryonic development can produce people whose physical sex does not match their genetic sex.

According to the American Medical Association, approximately 1.7% of births in the US deviate in some way from simple binary sex designation. Other estimates of the proportion of intersex births are much lower (as low as 0.02%), depending upon the definition of intersex. Therefore, there are some 100,000 to 5 million intersex people in the US.

The recognition of intersex people provides challenges when developing policies in a society that has long been based on a simple male or female classification. Science does not provide answers on how to solve these complex issues, but rather science provides the factual information needed to make these societal decisions. Understanding the scientific basis of gender through this information is required to develop appropriate and fair public policies.