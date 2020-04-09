Science is useful

We need science, and government policy based on science, to deal with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Here is some information that is of practical use. The COVID-19 virus is a parasitic particle. It is not alive, but when it gets into living cells it hijacks cells’ machinery to replicate. The virus particle is infectious in small droplets derived from people’s breath, which is why we must limit physical interactions at this time. The virus remains infectious on plastics and other surfaces for days or hours depending on the surface (longer on plastics). The outer layer or coat of the virus particle is lipid (fat), and protein with attached carbohydrate. The virus’s coat is disrupted by high alcohol concentrations (70%; vodka won’t work), detergent or soap. When the protective layer is disrupted, the virus particle’s genetic material (RNA) is fragile and easily broken down. Strong chemical agents like bleach or quaternary ammonium also destroy viruses. Mild acids like vinegar and mild bases such as baking soda may not be as effective on their own, but combined with detergent or soap may help disrupt proteins on the virus coat.
Antibiotics kill bacteria, not viruses. Bacteria may infect people weakened by a virus, but antibiotics won’t do anything to prevent or cure viral infection. There are several antiviral drugs currently being tested against the COVID-19 coronavirus, but only carefully controlled studies can determine whether they are effective — and safe. Promoting hydroxychloroquine or any treatment without rigorous scientific evidence is irresponsible and could lead to unnecessary additional deaths.
Right now, an active COVID-19 infection is detectable because we know the specific sequence of its genetic material. The COVID-19 genome sequences from around the world are similar, which means it is not changing rapidly (like flu virus can do). This provides hope for development of an effective vaccine that could be widely administered.
People who recover from coronavirus infections make antibodies as part of a productive immune response. Studying their antibodies will help determine which parts of the virus coat proteins that may be used as targets for vaccine development. This will also lead to tests for antibodies that will indicate whether a person had an infection or not.
The challenge is to develop tests for antibodies specific to COVID-19 coronavirus (named SARS-CoV-2), since many people have been exposed to other coronaviruses that cause mild illnesses like the common cold.
It is important to acknowledge heroes in these trying times. In Montana, we all appreciate health care workers, first responders and people who distribute food and other essentials while risking infection.
Governor Bullock has made difficult calls for physical distancing based on scientific information, despite confusing and contradictory signals coming from the White House. Governors are on their own in this crisis.
To determine when to reopen schools and businesses, we will need to have sufficient data on the number of infections, and, if possible, the number of recovered individuals. While it is certain that the number of true cases in Montana is greater than the number of confirmed cases, the limited number of tests makes it difficult to estimate the number of true cases. People who develop immunity, after infection or vaccination, are likely to be protected from this particular disease, but we don’t know for how long.
The COVID-19 outbreak amplifies the urgent message that we need a functional government that makes policies based on science and data.
Importantly, at some point there will be another emerging infectious disease new to our immune systems, so we must learn from our experience with COVID-19, and prepare.
Mark Grimes of Missoula is a biology professor and scientist at the University of Montana. The views expressed in this opinion are his own.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.