Science is useful

Here is some information that is of practical use. The COVID-19 virus is a parasitic particle. It is not alive, but when it gets into living cells it hijacks cells’ machinery to replicate. The virus particle is infectious in small droplets derived from people’s breath, which is why we must limit physical interactions at this time. The virus remains infectious on plastics and other surfaces for days or hours depending on the surface (longer on plastics). The outer layer or coat of the virus particle is lipid (fat), and protein with attached carbohydrate. The virus’s coat is disrupted by high alcohol concentrations (70%; vodka won’t work), detergent or soap. When the protective layer is disrupted, the virus particle’s genetic material (RNA) is fragile and easily broken down. Strong chemical agents like bleach or quaternary ammonium also destroy viruses. Mild acids like vinegar and mild bases such as baking soda may not be as effective on their own, but combined with detergent or soap may help disrupt proteins on the virus coat.