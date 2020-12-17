Scientific illiteracy is a matter of opinion

Loren Bahls writes a disturbing and incendiary column (Missoulian, Sunday, Dec. 6, “Scientific illiteracy among voters poses a threat”). I will respond as a professional scientist, Republican and evangelical Christian, and clarify what constitutes scientific illiteracy.
Bahls describes life’s evolutionary journey as starting with a single cell and forming a branching tree with humans as a twig near the top. Nonsense. The fossil record alone contradicts the upward branching tree model and has done so for 30 years.
Life on earth existed as single-cell organisms 4 billion years ago and changed little until the Cambrian Explosion of Life (CEL) 520-530 million years ago. Then all hell broke loose on the field of life. In that 10 million year period, arguably 90% of the animal kingdom’s known phyla were established; few phyla have developed since, but even more have become extinct. Phyla, the principle division of animal life forms, not species, is the root of animal kingdom diversity.
The CEL was known to Darwin but was left as an unexplained mystery in the "Origin of Species." In 1909, paleontologist Charles Walcott discovered the Burgess Shale fossil beds in British Colombia, but the significance of the find was kept from the public for 50 years. Then in the 1980s, the most significant CEL fossils were discovered in the Maotianshan Mountains in southern China. These discoveries propelled the CEL to the forefront of origin-of-life studies in the fossil record.
Let there be no question, the CEL is the most significant life creation (abiogenesis) event in geologic history. While there are at least 17 documented life explosions in the fossil record, nothing compares to the CEL and any diminution of this fact is disingenuous. Stephen Meyer’s excellent book "Darwin’s Doubt" details this exquisitely.
Here is the rub for the Darwinian protagonists: You are teaching an antiquated paradigm that mathematicians have shown to be inadequate in time and where probability statistics demonstrate more negative than positive traits. Chemists have shown that simple proteins are too complex for random chance and mutation, and physicists have shown that the laws of thermodynamics are violated for the “tree of life” to occur. These are the facts. Dr. James Tour, the world’s foremost organic chemist, explains this complexity in numerous online lectures.
Dr. Jun-yuan Chen, the first Chinese paleontologist to present the Maotianshan fossils in the U.S., commented in Seattle in 2000 that “in China, we can question Darwin, just not the government. In the U.S, you can question the government, but must not question Darwinism.” The life science world is now calling for a new explanatory evolutionary theory that leaves Darwin behind.
Science illiteracy exists because students are not taught to be open-minded critical thinkers, to seek the hard evidence and to always question prevailing dogma; particularly that of the atheist-socialist-environmentalist left. Our universities are filled with indoctrination masquerading as settled science. Noted biologist Jonathan Wells exposes numerous scientific fictions in his two seminal books on Zombie Science and are well worth the read.
Former President Eisenhower, in his farewell address in 1960, warned of the manipulation of government-funded science to support social engineering objectives as the need for critical science grows. We see this today in every debate from evolution to climate change to race relations; the left viciously attacks those with whom they disagree with name-calling innuendo, but clearly without the facts. Bahls’ claim of “evolution deniers” is symptomatic of the problem.
I remind the reader that nonsense remains nonsense no matter who states it, propaganda is propaganda no matter how many times its repeated, and facts remain facts whether they are ignored or not.
Mark I. Pfau is a Missoula-based geologist.
Catch the latest in Opinion
