Scientific illiteracy is a matter of opinion

Let there be no question, the CEL is the most significant life creation (abiogenesis) event in geologic history. While there are at least 17 documented life explosions in the fossil record, nothing compares to the CEL and any diminution of this fact is disingenuous. Stephen Meyer’s excellent book "Darwin’s Doubt" details this exquisitely.

Here is the rub for the Darwinian protagonists: You are teaching an antiquated paradigm that mathematicians have shown to be inadequate in time and where probability statistics demonstrate more negative than positive traits. Chemists have shown that simple proteins are too complex for random chance and mutation, and physicists have shown that the laws of thermodynamics are violated for the “tree of life” to occur. These are the facts. Dr. James Tour, the world’s foremost organic chemist, explains this complexity in numerous online lectures.

Dr. Jun-yuan Chen, the first Chinese paleontologist to present the Maotianshan fossils in the U.S., commented in Seattle in 2000 that “in China, we can question Darwin, just not the government. In the U.S, you can question the government, but must not question Darwinism.” The life science world is now calling for a new explanatory evolutionary theory that leaves Darwin behind.