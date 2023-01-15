Scott Birkenbuel: A nursing facility will never be home

Montana elder care is in crisis. However, we disagree on the solution presented in the Dec. 27 guest column from several Montana county commissioners entitled “Fix reimbursement rate for Montana nursing homes.” The column stated that Montana’s elder care economy is broken, and to fix it the Legislature must boost Medicaid reimbursement rates. Independence has always been a core belief of Montanans, and failing to support our home- and community-based services would be a travesty.

Medicaid reimbursement rates fall dramatically short of what is needed, but only addressing facility reimbursement rates disregards our critical in-home care and independent-living services. The column states that in-home care is very expensive and “rarely covered by private insurance or Medicaid.” While it is true that private insurance rarely covers these expenses, it is not correct to say that Medicaid does not cover them. Not only does Montana Medicaid cover care at home but the average cost of home- and community-based services is significantly less than institutional care. Genworth.com cites the national median cost of in-home care to be $5,339 per month. The home care services provided by Ability Montana, a nonprofit serving people with disabilities, seniors and veterans in southwest Montana, average $1,200 per month. When compared to the current Montana Medicaid reimbursement of about $6,500 a month for nursing home care, it’s clear who the economic winner is.

As many Montana families know, the decision of how to best care for their loved ones is not all about money.

The freedom to choose our outcomes and determine our futures is precious and shouldn’t be handed to what are often “for-profit” institutions, where profit is the singular corporate motivation and adequate standards of care are not achieved. Surveys of seniors, veterans and people with disabilities, which comprise a full 34.8% of the state’s population, affirm what Montanans have long known: People want to remain in their homes. An overwhelming number of our elders have decided that their homes are where they belong and where they want to receive their care. Moreover, the column did not address that persons with a disability, seniors and veterans have the RIGHT to choose where and how they live out their lives. Federal regulation (79 FR 2947) and a Supreme Court decision (Olmstead v. LC, 1999) dictate that home and community-based services are the first and preferred choice for long-term care, echoing the common sentiment of Montanans.

Medicaid reimbursement rates are a problem, but the bigger problem is the preference of our state government for funding institutional care. Better options are available. Not surprisingly, the care provided in the home is superior as are the outcomes for self-directed in-home services when the individual chooses who will give their care. These community-based options that keep Montanans in their homes have been shown to result in greater levels of health and longer life expectancy, allowing our elders to be present for their families’ growth and prosperity. Montana’s seniors, disabled and veterans all want the option to live and age in the comfort and security of the homes they spent their lives building.

We urge Gov. Greg Gianforte and members of the 2023 Montana Legislature to reimburse Medicaid services at the rates recommended in the study that they commissioned and make the reasonable move toward supporting the expansion of home and community-based services as the option most desired by Montanans and the most fiscally responsible use of Montana taxpayer monies.