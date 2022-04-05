Scott Laird: Encourage Lolo National Forest and local stakeholders to find common ground

The Lolo and Bitterroot National Forests stretch across approximately 3.5 million acres in western Montana and provide important wildlife habitat, coldwater fisheries and recreational opportunities, supporting thousands of jobs in our local communities. The land use plans that guide the U.S. Forest Service’s management of these vast public lands were written 35 years ago. As is obvious to anyone who lives or recreates in this part of the state, western Montana has changed since that time and our wildlife and public lands face new and different challenges.

The Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership recently released a report on big-game seasonal movements and migrations and the challenges they face on the Lolo and the Bitterroot. With modern GPS tracking collars, we now know more than ever about how these animals are influenced by changes on the landscape, and that means we can manage our public lands in a way that ensures our elk, mule deer, and bighorn sheep herds will remain healthy in the long term.

Fortunately, the Lolo National Forest is committed to starting pre-planning activities in 2022 to revise and update its forest plan, which will provide an opportunity to incorporate the latest big-game science into the Lolo’s management guidelines.

Sportsmen and women applaud these efforts and have shown support for this plan revision to begin this year. Montanans care about our national forests and encourage the Lolo National Forest and local stakeholders to work to find common ground and then address challenges faced by a changing landscape.

Scott Laird, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.

