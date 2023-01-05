Scott R. Hammond: Home for the holidays trumps a country on the brink

U.S. Constitution, Article IV, Section 4: The United States government shall protect every State in this Union against Invasion.

Their nightly campfires glow across the Rio Grande – migrants arriving by the thousands from Venezuela, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Haiti, Cuba, China, the Dominican Republic, more than 160 countries coming by busload and in “promised-land” caravans, waiting for the impending dissolution of Title 42.

Border towns in Texas and Arizona have been overwhelmed to the point of declared states of emergency. In newly dystopian El Paso, Texas, men, women, and children wrapped in space blankets are strewn across processing-center floors like a blitzkrieg of fridge-jettisoned leftovers. Where is the trumpeted outrage of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, with her retinue of selectively righteous Democrats?

In risible opposition to conspicuous evidence, Vice President Kamala Harris and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have repudiated the notion of an unsecured border, while incongruously blaming Republicans for the unrelenting problem and offering up meatless abstractions: “there are a lot of dimensions…it’s very, very complex…no specific plans…”

A December Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll would indicate that most of the country is clueless of the devastating magnitude of our border crisis. A mere 6 percent of participants selected the correct range of illegal border crossings in the past year, through September, of 2 million to 3 million. When apprised of the actual number, which stands at 2.75 million, 67 percent believed stricter enforcement measures should be implemented.

Stationed not on some far-flung poem’s century-bitten shore, but occupying the here and now: in parks, along sidewalks, inside underpass tunnels, bathing out of public library sinks — the half a million Americans giving human form to Emma Lazarus’ “wretched refuse,” our military veterans, mentally ill, and drug addicts, have been, with disturbing wholesale ease, enshadowed by these prioritized new arrivals, 8,000 to 10,000 a day.

Concerningly, fresh off an economic shutdown and now suffering through ongoing “transitory” inflation, many Americans are barely squeaking by. Everyday items like coffee, eggs, fruit, and beef have a sustained price increase of between 10 and 20 percent. And gas prices remain at some 60 percent above their 2020 nadir during the Trump presidency.

With our chronic socioeconomic issues in mind, how are local municipalities, like Billings, Missoula, Great Falls, and Bozeman, to pay for untold thousands, nationwide millions, of incoming public charges?

Against a national debt backdrop of $31 trillion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently addressed Congress in an almsgiving carnival sideshow, a calculated distraction to southern border chaos.

Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris swooned.

And $45 billion — under the disingenuous banner of “Democracy vs. Tyranny” — snowed upon this beloved leader of a corrupt Ukraine.

Freedom House, a U.S. nonprofit that studies democracies, gives the country a democratic rating of 39 out of 100. In combination with the waning autonomy of its judicial branch, media outlets, churches, and political opponents have been targets of suppression; governmental bribery has become institutionalized; and ethnic persecution, most notably with the Russian speakers of the Donbas region, is summarily glossed over by this Cold War-era bumper sticker of binary reductionism.

The now-Biden-signed $1.7 trillion omnibus bill, which allocated the $45 billion, was over 4,000 pages long and released at 2 a.m. on a Tuesday before a Friday vote. With lawmakers champing at the bit to race home for Christmas break, its unscrutinized passage was expeditiously achieved.

In addition to Ukraine’s multi-billion-dollar payout, $410 million is earmarked for Middle Eastern border security. Notably, the bill prohibits any money to be applied to our own southern border’s defense.

Eighteen Senate Republicans, with Mitch McConnell at the helm, voted a bewildering and indefensible “aye.”

Amid chronic inflation and a grimly forecast recession, ubiquitous homelessness, a fentanyl plague, confounding attacks on our electric grid, and a Biden-administration orchestrated invasion of our southern border, Mitch McConnell has proclaimed Ukraine to be our "number-one priority.”

America, with its grossly derelict and out-of-touch elected collective – clock ticks hastening — is on the brink of ruin. The time for a changing of the guard is an exigent now.