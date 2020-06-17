Secretarial memorandum to the chief of the Forest Service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the United States heads toward a strong economic recovery, the USDA Forest Service is working to do our part to contribute. The Forest Service stewards 193 million acres of national forest and grasslands, and at Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue’s direction, we are working to ensure that these natural resources continue to meet the needs of the American people.

Healthy forests mean healthy communities. These lands have been integral to the culture and livelihoods of forest-dependent communities for generations. They are places of refuge, inspiration and unmatched importance in times of national need.

We are proud of the progress we have made in improving the health of the National Forest System. President Trump’s Executive Order on Promoting Management of America’s Forests, Rangelands, and other Federal Lands to Improve Conditions and Reduce Wildfire Risk has tasked us to work with States, tribes, communities, nonprofit organizations, and the private sector to reduce hazardous fuels such as flammable trees near communities, to protect communities and their watersheds, and to increase the resiliency of our nation’s forests to the devastating destruction that can be caused by insects and wildfires. While we have made great advances, we have more work to do.