Secretarial memorandum to the chief of the Forest Service

As the United States heads toward a strong economic recovery, the USDA Forest Service is working to do our part to contribute. The Forest Service stewards 193 million acres of national forest and grasslands, and at Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue’s direction, we are working to ensure that these natural resources continue to meet the needs of the American people.
Healthy forests mean healthy communities. These lands have been integral to the culture and livelihoods of forest-dependent communities for generations. They are places of refuge, inspiration and unmatched importance in times of national need.
We are proud of the progress we have made in improving the health of the National Forest System. President Trump’s Executive Order on Promoting Management of America’s Forests, Rangelands, and other Federal Lands to Improve Conditions and Reduce Wildfire Risk has tasked us to work with States, tribes, communities, nonprofit organizations, and the private sector to reduce hazardous fuels such as flammable trees near communities, to protect communities and their watersheds, and to increase the resiliency of our nation’s forests to the devastating destruction that can be caused by insects and wildfires. While we have made great advances, we have more work to do.
In his recent Secretarial Memorandum to the Forest Service, Secretary Perdue charged us to improve our delivery of goods and services to communities, improve customer service, and boost the productivity of our National Forests and Grasslands. One way to move this vision forward is by speeding up processing of proposals for broadband service across the country. We also create opportunities to increase America’s energy production and reduce the reliance on foreign countries for critical minerals through more efficient permitting processes.
We are also committed to continuing our modernization of forest products delivery by simplifying contracts and appraisals, by scaling up the use of authorities and agreements for getting more work done, and by updating how we conduct timber sale contracts, special use permits and resource analysis. All of this will make us more responsive to customer needs.
In this time of recovery, it’s also vital to emphasize our nation’s public land heritage and how it supports families and businesses across the country. The Forest Service administers thousands of grazing permits, and we can build trust with ranchers by making it easier for them to renew and manage their permits and conduct essential range improvements.
For our business and nonprofit partners who depend on permits to carry out their work, we are improving access to public lands by reducing unnecessary permit requirements for actions that have nominal impacts on the landscape. For others, we’re working closely with partners, states and local governments to find new opportunities for access to public lands. We welcome the multiple uses that will create new economic opportunities in rural America.
Finally, we are improving the quality and responsiveness of our environmental analysis and processes. In recent years, we have engaged the American people in an open and transparent process of revising our regulations under the National Environmental Policy Act to better meet the requirements of the law. By improving agency processes for environmental analysis and decision-making, we are making timely, high-quality land management decisions.
Through a combination of all of these approaches, the Forest Service is working to effectively steward America’s forests and grasslands while assisting in the nation’s economic recovery. We look forward to building on our long legacy of ensuring the health, diversity and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.
Vicki Christiansen is the Chief of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!