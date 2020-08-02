Seek allies to advocate for public access

The people who love to hike with a granola bar in their pocket have something in common with the folks who carry beef jerky and hunt big game: All of them will eventually be locked out of about 430,000 acres that was formerly open to them.
That is the amount of land not covered in the proposed 200,000-acre conservation easement recently announced by Southern Pine Plantations and The Trust for Public Land.
At first glance, the planned easement seems like a major step forward. But a close look at the history of the land reveals a subversion of the original intent of Congress regarding the 1870 Northern Pacific Railroad land grant. In fact, the railroad and subsequent owners held onto land that was supposed to be sold to settlers. The price was set at $2.50 per acre for 160-acre parcels, according to the 1870 legislation. Moreover, the sales were to be done within five years of the completion of the transcontinental rails.
After 1988, ownership of the Montana land was transferred in this sequence: Burlington Resources, Plum Creek Timber, Weyerhaeuser and Southern Pine Plantations (early 2020). I wonder if the tradition of public access involved more than simple generosity by the various owners. The tradition may have arisen with the knowledge that the railroad nearly lost the land in 1930.
That was when the Herbert Hoover administration filed a suit for the return of 3.9 million acres and $50 million due to violations of the 1870 law. When the case was settled in 1941, Congress failed to ratify the settlement because it was too busy getting ready for World War II. In other words, the title to this land is tainted and is the product of considerable political intrigue. Perhaps free public access helped calm the political waters.
At least one railroad was forced to sell its land at $2.50 per acre. In 1916 Congress passed, and President Wilson signed, the Chamberlain-Ferris Act which forced the Southern Pacific Railroad to divest 2.8 million acres to the federal government at $2.50/acre. The act was rather bold because many tracts were selling for up to $40/acre on the open market. The 1916 Act was a response to a series of investigations by President Theodore Roosevelt that revealed many violations of the land grant. I wonder why Montana officials did not advocate for a similar divestment of Northern Pacific lands in Montana at that time. Subsequently, in 1924 President Calvin Coolidge launched a five-year investigation of Northern Pacific lands.
Is the 200,000-acre easement the best we can hope for? I do not think Presidents Teddy Roosevelt, Herbert Hoover and Calvin Coolidge would think so. All three (Republicans) made efforts to follow the intent of the law and limit land speculation by railroads. They would not be impressed by the recent sale of timberland at $230/acre to a company that does not own any mills. Moreover, this has been a bipartisan issue in the past. Republicans and Democrats passed the original law and sought to enforce it since 1870. They sought rational forest management and public access for recreation.
If the granola crowd and the hunters do not cooperate on this issue they will probably get locked out of 430,000 acres. If they knew the history of the land they would not be satisfied with an easement on one-third of the traditional area. Perhaps when the first maps get published more people will seek allies on this matter.
Dennis Brosten is a retired agronomist living in Kalispell. He works part-time advising farmers and gardeners on soil issues.
