Seek allies to advocate for public access

The people who love to hike with a granola bar in their pocket have something in common with the folks who carry beef jerky and hunt big game: All of them will eventually be locked out of about 430,000 acres that was formerly open to them.

That is the amount of land not covered in the proposed 200,000-acre conservation easement recently announced by Southern Pine Plantations and The Trust for Public Land.

At first glance, the planned easement seems like a major step forward. But a close look at the history of the land reveals a subversion of the original intent of Congress regarding the 1870 Northern Pacific Railroad land grant. In fact, the railroad and subsequent owners held onto land that was supposed to be sold to settlers. The price was set at $2.50 per acre for 160-acre parcels, according to the 1870 legislation. Moreover, the sales were to be done within five years of the completion of the transcontinental rails.

After 1988, ownership of the Montana land was transferred in this sequence: Burlington Resources, Plum Creek Timber, Weyerhaeuser and Southern Pine Plantations (early 2020). I wonder if the tradition of public access involved more than simple generosity by the various owners. The tradition may have arisen with the knowledge that the railroad nearly lost the land in 1930.