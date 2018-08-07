On July 25, four Montana state legislators authored a Missoulian guest column: “I-186 is harmful for Montana.” They stated they want voters “to know the truth” about the potential economic impacts of Initiative 186.
I was hoping to learn more from them about this initiative which will be on the ballot this fall. Unfortunately, when I finished reading it, I didn’t know what to think. I was left with two basic questions unanswered: 1. What is the problem now? 2. Will this proposed amendment to existing law be the best way to fix it? Instead of giving us facts, they used words like “onerous,” “job-killing” and “radical.” And they painted the picture the initiative is not about clean water, but about “out-of-state billionaires” out to kill the mining industry in Montana.
I am writing not to weigh in on whether I-186 is good or bad or how to vote on it. I don’t know enough yet to have an opinion. I am writing this because I expect better out of my representatives. I believe that to make a decision on a measure that affects everyone’s lives in the state, a voter must have the facts and an understanding of both sides of an issue. Critical thinking is needed, not fear-mongering.
I have read the initiative. The words used to set the permitting standards for required reclamation plans will need to be defined by the Montana Legislature or through Department of Environmental Quality rule-making. The way I read this, it gives the Legislature an opportunity to refine or direct the effect of this bill. But these legislators selectively say the language would be defined by “state bureaucrats.” Are they suggesting that the Legislature would not take the option of engaging in the issue if the initiative passed? That doesn’t make sense, since they attempted to call a special session to block it or re-write it before it even got voted on? I’m confused.
They say it will cause “the loss of 21,000 local jobs and the $1.3 billion mining industry will have a devastating effect on our schools, senior citizen, and children.” This statement generates a mountain of questions. Who is the source of this data? What part of the statement is true, what part is misleading? How is the entire industry affected when the initiative is targeted to new mines? Who benefits and who pays, now and into the future? How much state revenue do we actually get from mining royalties and how much of it actually goes to schools, senior citizens and children? The answers are way too long for an opinion piece. So, I can only assume that these legislators just want us to trust their judgement. They say it’s bad, therefore it must be?
I expect better from our legislators. Passing laws and writing policy that affects everyone’s lives demands an honest representation of the facts. Every issue has pros and cons. In order to understand how to vote, citizens of this great state deserve an honest airing of those pros and cons. I agree that all Montanans probably do “want clean water” and “deserve to know the truth.” But these legislators did little to give us the kind of information to help us decide for ourselves whether this initiative is the best way to protect our precious water resources in the state.
Before you decide which way to vote, I urge you to do your own critical thinking using all the facts. I plan to. We owe it to our children.