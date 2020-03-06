Selling a pig in a poke

In 2008, NorthWestern Energy purchased 30% of the Colstrip coal-fired power plants and terribly overcharged Montana ratepayers as part of the deal — all with the blessing of the Montana Public Service Commissioners at that time.

Now, in 2020, the leadership of NorthWestern energy is back at the ratepayer trough — asking the Montana PSC to approve the company’s purchase of the last two coal-fired power plants left in Colstrip for $1. To help make their argument, NorthWestern Energy is pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars into a manipulative propaganda campaign to trick Montana ratepayers and voters into doubling down on that terrible investment made in 2008.

My inbox and social media feed have been filled with ads from a group called “More Power To You.” Fully funded — and foisted upon us — by NorthWestern Energy, this company is using the money we pay to them as ratepayers to convince us to allow them to take more of our money. Don’t fall for it.