Sen. Daines’ shameless attacks on Haaland

In 2017, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines introduced a bill that would have stripped protection from nearly 500,000 acres of public lands, and he did it without gathering any input from the public. Had it passed, it would have been the biggest rollback of protected public lands in Montana history — a radical bill that a mere 8% of Montanans favor, according to the 2020 University of Montana Public Land Survey.

Daines nonetheless said in an interview he gave last year to Montana PBS: “I probably have the best record of protecting public lands than anybody who’s served from Montana in Washington, D.C., in a long, long time.”

Columnist and political pundit David Brooks may as well have been talking about Daines when he said of another politician, “For him, there is a virtue in shamelessness.”

Daines’ shamelessness has been on regular display lately, most notably in his attacks on Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico, President Biden’s nominee for secretary of the Interior. If confirmed (at the time of writing, she appeared to be headed that way), she would become the first Native American to hold a secretarial position on any presidential cabinet.