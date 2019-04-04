Passage of Senate Bill 338, the Montana Museums Act of 2020, is very important to all of Montana by providing a thoughtful and financially responsible way for us to preserve our history from the local to the state level.
History is important. To understand our present, we must understand our past. And that understanding can shape our future. As Winston Churchill said: “The farther backward you can look, the farther forward you are likely to see.”
We all have a story to be told. How did our ancestors come to Montana? What did they do? How did they become part of our local and state fabric? How did they shape what we are today?
We try to pass on those stories within our families verbally and in writing. Through documents, photo albums, articles, books or just letters, we tell our tale in relationship to Montana’s story. Knowing and understanding our personal family histories is as important as getting a DNA test, but cannot be done with $50 and a strand of hair.
State and local historical preservation helps in telling your story and combining it with others to create Montana’s story. Heroes in this effort are local and state historical societies, museums, historical archives, magazines, libraries and books.
Montana hasn’t, over the long haul, properly funded preservation and presentation of our natural history through our state parks. Similarly, we haven’t properly supported our state and local historical preservation efforts. Almost all genuine and important efforts to preserve and present our history have fallen way short financially and infrastructurally.
SB 338 is a well-thought-out mechanism that will bridge that financial and infrastructural gap. After years of failure to act, SB 338 can help finance and construct an expanded Montana Heritage Center, support existing state-owned historical landmarks across Montana, and create and fund a historic preservation grant program to provide financial support for historical projects all across Montana for our many local museums, history societies and historic sites.
A 1 percent increase in the statewide accommodations tax — paid by tourists who also visit Montana’s history sites and travelling Montanans — creates an annual $8 million-$10 million, does not tap the state’s general fund or reallocate existing revenues. The bill has broad support and involvement from legislators of both parties, the lodging and hospitality industry, Montana Historical Society, Museums Association of Montana, state Chamber of Commerce, organized labor, economic developers, infrastructure coalition, the League of Cities and Towns, contractors' association and others.
Starting in 2020, for five years 80 percent of the revenue is combined with previous bonding authority and $10 million of private funds to construct the long-awaited $34 million Montana Heritage Center. The other 20 percent will start funding the historic preservation grant program that provides for infrastructure projects all across Montana for our many local museums, historical societies and sites. In year one only, special support goes to the Moss and Daly mansions, both state-owned properties.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, the revenue is reallocated fully to the Historic Preservation Grant Program across the state, infrastructure projects outlined by the general infrastructure bill, and some ongoing operations and maintenance for the Montana Heritage Center complex, as well as a small increase in distributions to existing tourism-related programs.
SB 338 is an enlightened approach to preserving our important heritage. All across Montana local folks will have increasing capability of telling, housing and displaying the important stories of their people and their community. Yes, we are history and, along with the stories of our predecessors that we treasure, our stories of today, that will become tomorrow’s history, can be preserved for our descendants. SB 338 helps make that possible.