It’s fair to say the sensibilities of Americans were assaulted last week by a barrage of blatant racism and hatred emanating from the current occupant of the White House. Unfortunately, his vicious and unprecedented attacks on four congresswomen who dared to call him out for dividing our citizenry by color of skin, ethnicity and birthplace were echoed by Montana’s Donald Trump puppet, Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.
One of the wildest weeks in the nation’s capital began with a Sunday tweet from Trump obliquely calling for the four non-white members of Congress to “go back” to their “broken and crime infested" countries. But as we’ve seen all too frequently, our “very stable genius” of a president apparently didn’t know that all four are U.S. citizens, with three of the four born in the United States while the fourth, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, came to the U.S. as a child with her parents who fled Somalia.
Since Omar is also the first Muslim woman to serve in Congress, one might just make the assumption that Trump was not only stoking hatred toward people of color, but also vilifying Omar’s religion in direct contradiction to the Constitution’s guarantee of freedom of religion, which Trump swore to uphold when he took office.
So what did Montana’s Senator Steve Daines have to say about it? “Montanans are sick and tired of listening to anti-American, anti-Semite, radical Democrats trash our country and our ideals. We’re the greatest country in the world. I stand with @realdonaldtrump.”
One might credibly wonder how Daines determined the sentiments held by the citizens of Montana the day after Trump’s racist slur. Did he poll his constituents? Did he hold town hall meetings across the fourth-largest state in the union? Or did he merely put on his red MAGA cap and march in lockstep with the Mad Hatter in the White House on a mission to divide the nation and stoke baseless fear and racial hatred as a re-election ploy?
The day after Daines’ pitiful echo to Trump’s racist screed, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution that “strongly condemns” the president’s “racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.” To put it in perspective, it’s worth noting that the last successful House or Senate resolution to censure a sitting American president occurred well over a century ago.
But the severe negative reactions against Trump’s statements made Republican politicians realize that such blatant white nationalism could backfire on their political party as a whole. Trump, leading the retreat from his self-inflicted blunder, blared that he didn’t have "a racist bone" in his body.
Next came Trump’s North Carolina rally on Wednesday where he continued his attacks against the four congresswomen. The crowd broke into a “send her back” chant while he looked on with approval. Then, as usual, he lied about it, saying he tried to stop it. But video of the rally clearly showed he did no such thing. In fact, he went on further excoriate the congresswomen.
Daines then parroted Trump’s phony about-face and claimed he didn’t approve of the chant and what was actually at stake was a battle between “freedom and socialism,” although Daines was “not available for an interview” when contacted by Montana reporters.
Luckily there is a remedy for Montanans, who have a long-standing reputation for a “live and let live” respect for individuality. Come 2020, we can flip that hateful phrase on Daines — and “don’t send him back” to the U.S. Senate.