Senators' bills don't protect water rights

Even more concerning is that this bill has been pushed through the Senate Indian Affairs Committee with no public notice or field hearings. The people who will be affected have not been given the democratic right to express their views. Those potentially harmed by the Daines’ bill include: the citizens of Lake and Flathead counties; the owners of the irrigated farms on the reservation; the lessees of the state lands to be transferred; the people who enjoy access to the National Bison Range; public lands hunters and fishermen; and water rights holders across most of the state.

One further issue that should worry cattle ranchers is that the bison that will be transferred along with the National Bison Range, will be classified as wildlife. This means that when this herd of bison is infected with brucellosis by the elk migrating north out of the Brucellosis Surveillance Area, the Montana Department of Livestock will have no authority to require control of the infection.