Separate but together: Missoula Gives to connect with causes

We live in a special place! Our nightly howl is a great example of Missoula coming together in support of those working on the front lines. Individual and community resiliency will continue to be tested in the weeks and months ahead.
While we may not know exactly what the future holds, we do know that as we emerge from these unsettling times, our nonprofits will help support and sustain the spirit of our community. We’re fortunate to have a variety of nonprofits in Missoula and Ravalli counties who are an integral part of the vibrancy of our community. Now, more than ever, your generous financial support of nonprofits is needed.
Missoula Gives, an initiative of the Missoula Community Foundation, is a 26-hour online day of giving (April 30 and May 1) for 135 participating nonprofits in Missoula and Ravalli counties. They provide services for a wide range of needs including: arts and culture, the environment, homelessness and housing, and social justice (to name just a few). In the previous six years, Missoula Gives has raised a combined $1.7 million for local nonprofits.
For anyone asking themselves, “How can I be useful in these times?” Missoula Gives is an easy way to connect with and support the causes you care about. We acknowledge the businesses who have already come forward as sponsors of Missoula Gives. A big thank you to Clearwater Credit Union, Northwestern Energy, Upward PR, Bonfire Brands, The Good Food Store, Submittable, Missoula Broadcasting, KPAX, Republic Services, Missoula Events. NetMissoula Electric Coop, Audpop and the Missoulian.
It’s important how we, as a community, navigate this moment so we sustain our place as a thriving, unique and engaged community. Please use your influence and generosity on behalf of the causes you care about. Contributions large and small have impact. Go to www.missoulagives.org.
Marcy Allen is executive director is the Missoula Community Foundation. Cindy Waltz is the board chair of the Missoula Community Foundation.
