Separate but together: Missoula Gives to connect with causes

We live in a special place! Our nightly howl is a great example of Missoula coming together in support of those working on the front lines. Individual and community resiliency will continue to be tested in the weeks and months ahead.

While we may not know exactly what the future holds, we do know that as we emerge from these unsettling times, our nonprofits will help support and sustain the spirit of our community. We’re fortunate to have a variety of nonprofits in Missoula and Ravalli counties who are an integral part of the vibrancy of our community. Now, more than ever, your generous financial support of nonprofits is needed.

Missoula Gives, an initiative of the Missoula Community Foundation, is a 26-hour online day of giving (April 30 and May 1) for 135 participating nonprofits in Missoula and Ravalli counties. They provide services for a wide range of needs including: arts and culture, the environment, homelessness and housing, and social justice (to name just a few). In the previous six years, Missoula Gives has raised a combined $1.7 million for local nonprofits.