“Separation of church and state” and upcoming elections

It’s an election year and for those of us who get caught up in the political scene, we recognize that March 9 was the first of many upcoming important dates. Filing closed on that date, so the list of candidates for all elected offices in Montana is finally complete.
This means it’s now time for each candidate to establish his or her campaign plans, print campaign materials, work on speeches, fundraise and gather supporters. At this point, candidates should have their opinions and policies well defined and should be ready to articulate their ideas to all who will listen. As voters, it is now our responsibility to gather as much information as possible, so we can make informed decisions when we vote.
One issue in American politics that continues to lurk in the background for candidates and voters, yet never satisfactorily addressed, is the "separation of church and state." Too many churches, voters and candidates have preconceived and false opinions of what this means. Too often they “assume” they know, but they don’t. So let’s take a look at the facts and our history. What role can churches and Christians play in our elections? How involved in politics, elections and candidate support can Christians be? What are the guidelines for Christians in American politics?
Contemporary academia in the United States has pushed a correlation between the American Revolution and the anti-Christian French Revolution. That is incorrect. Unlike France, the Mayflower Compact was the blueprint for government in the “New World.” And “separation of church and state” was not conceived to keep religion (belief in God) out of government but to keep the government out of religion.
Protestants introduced “separation of church and state” to ensure that the government would not dictate secular ideology to the church. But people of faith had every right and responsibility to influence the state regarding religious matters. The United States was established as “one nation under God.” Unfortunately, liberals in the academic environment often alter our heritage to sell this reversed concept.
After passage of the U.S. Constitution, most states still had religious requirements for public office. In some states, elected officials had to be a Protestant, a believer in the Trinity or God. In Maryland, only Christians could hold office until 1826.
When Thomas Jefferson wrote Danbury Connecticut Baptist Association in 1802, he was clearly stating that the federal government could not impose a national church. Jefferson was not neutral on religion and did spend federal money building churches and establishing missions for Indians. Under his presidency, projects to educate and convert Indians were passed into law.
For Christians today, the question remains, "What role can Christians play in elections?” Can candidates speak in churches on Sunday morning? Technically, yes, but that is not recommended. However, in the past, Democrat candidates have often addressed Sunday services; while Republican candidates have not. Instead it is advised for candidates to address church members during the week.
The U.S. Constitution allows churches to host "candidate programs" in order to introduce candidates to their members, and church leaders can encourage members to participate in election activities. As individuals, the clergy can speak out publicly on political issues and can express support for certain candidates.
The 2020 elections are critical, and it is imperative for every eligible voter to participate. Therefore, Christians and church leaders under our Constitution need not be afraid to add their voice to the political conversation. It is time for Christians and church leaders in the United States to provide the much needed moral compass that will positively influence American politics.
Gary Carlson is a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Marine Corps and a former Department of Defense political appointee under President Reagan. He and his wife, Joan, write regularly from the Bitterroot Valley.
Their columns will appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page.