“Separation of church and state” and upcoming elections

It’s an election year and for those of us who get caught up in the political scene, we recognize that March 9 was the first of many upcoming important dates. Filing closed on that date, so the list of candidates for all elected offices in Montana is finally complete.

This means it’s now time for each candidate to establish his or her campaign plans, print campaign materials, work on speeches, fundraise and gather supporters. At this point, candidates should have their opinions and policies well defined and should be ready to articulate their ideas to all who will listen. As voters, it is now our responsibility to gather as much information as possible, so we can make informed decisions when we vote.

One issue in American politics that continues to lurk in the background for candidates and voters, yet never satisfactorily addressed, is the "separation of church and state." Too many churches, voters and candidates have preconceived and false opinions of what this means. Too often they “assume” they know, but they don’t. So let’s take a look at the facts and our history. What role can churches and Christians play in our elections? How involved in politics, elections and candidate support can Christians be? What are the guidelines for Christians in American politics?