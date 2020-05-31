Setting the record straight: Medicaid reform in Montana

At a time when our health care system is under unprecedented strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are incredibly concerned by the steady flow of misinformation seeping into opinion pages across the state.
On behalf of the Montana Hospital Association, our members and all of their health care workers, we are stunned by letters to the editor and guest columns filled with falsehoods that suggest Medicaid reform has somehow changed the law as it relates to abortions or gender reassignment surgery in Montana.
These statements are simply not true. This is dog whistle politics at its worst and has the impact of striking at the core of one of the most crucial policies keeping Montana hospitals viable when our neighbors need them most.
During the 2019 legislative session, a Republican-sponsored Medicaid reform bill emerged that was eventually signed into law. It enacted significant reforms to prevent fraud and limit the program to those who need it most. There were legislators who rolled up their sleeves and worked hard to make the law better, more transparent and more fiscally responsible. There were also legislators who refused to engage, knowing that the most extreme dark money groups on the fringe would be waiting to attack come election season. That’s exactly what we’re seeing now.
Websites masquerading as legitimate news sources are publishing misinformation designed to sow mistrust and spin a false narrative about political opponents and policies the site owners don’t like. We have no issue with opposing viewpoints. We do take issue with fake news sites and their followers spreading misinformation about healthcare policy.
What you don’t hear from some of these fake news sites and their related letters to the editor, is the truth about Medicaid expansion in Montana. It fuels more than 9,700 jobs, $793 million in associated wages and $30.5 million in new state tax revenue. It supports the health of our state’s workforce: 3 in 5 employers have workers enrolled in Medicaid and 80% of Medicaid beneficiaries are in working families. Many of our critical access hospitals are financially stressed. Medicaid expansion has strengthened the viability of rural hospitals and the communities they serve.
The 2019 Medicaid Reform and Integrity Act (House Bill 658) was essential to fortifying our health care infrastructure. At a time when our nation is reeling from the economic and health impacts of COVID-19, access to health care is more critical than ever. For workers out of a job due to the ripple effects of COVID-19, we must remember that Medicaid is one of the core safety nets that keeps our workforce strong and ready to help jump-start our economy.
To summarize: The 2019 Montana Legislature passed a major reform to Medicaid, which included work requirements for those who are able, stricter means testing, stronger anti-fraud provisions, a citizenship requirement and tighter fiscal control by the legislature. It made no changes to covered services, including abortion services or gender reassignment surgeries.
We encourage readers to get the facts. You can view our fact-checker at www.MontanaMedicaidWorks.org/factcheck.
Rich Rasmussen is president and CEO of the Montana Hospital Association.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!