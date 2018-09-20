Most Montanans don’t live in Colstrip, but most of us are familiar with the situation facing Colstrip today. It’s an old story in this state that industry will shut down, leaving behind stranded workers, a devastated community and a huge pollution problem. The good news is that we have some time to prepare for change and, more importantly, we can turn a problem (pollution) into a solution (preventing job loss.)
My personal history reminds me of what is at stake in Rosebud County. I was born and raised in a Montana town that, like Colstrip, was also dependent on one large industry. The railroad was the major employer for our small town, and it impacted almost everyone’s life. My grandfather, uncles and cousins all worked for the railroad; these were good-paying jobs to be proud of. No one ever thought the railroad would leave town.
When the railroad left, it devastated my hometown. Most of the workers were transferred to other places like Laurel, Whitefish, North Dakota and Iowa. This broke apart the family and community structure of support that was central to our way of life. For those who stayed behind, home values plummeted and there were few jobs to be found. On top of that, the railroad left behind extensive, toxic groundwater contamination that polluted drinking water. More than 30 years later, my hometown is finally starting to recover, and the contamination is finally being cleaned up. It didn’t have to happen this way.
Colstrip has an opportunity right now to avoid this kind of fallout once units 1 and 2 shut down. Northern Plains Resource Council is currently working to make sure the ash pond cleanup meets state law and benefits the community as a whole. Plant owners are legally responsible to clean up the contamination, but there are different interpretations of what it means to close and remediate coal ash ponds. Northern Plains just conducted a study in partnership with Colstrip’s International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1638 that analyzed ash pond closure and cleanup around the country. It turns out that some cleanup methods (like physically removing the coal ash through excavation) will employ more people while stopping groundwater contamination permanently and quickly.
Colstrip deserves responsible, effective cleanup that hires the local workforce and, in fact, its long-term future depends on it. For decades, ranchers and agricultural producers in the area have dealt with the impacts of ash pond contamination. They, like everyone, deserve access to reliable, clean groundwater now and in the future. Homeowners in town deserve the best possible cleanup to protect their property values. Workers facing layoffs deserve good-paying cleanup jobs that will help bridge the financial shock of partial plant closure.
Northern Plains was started in 1972 by ranchers who were concerned about what massive strip mining would do to land, water and their communities. Prior to our existence, strip mines were not required to reclaim. Today, many of the jobs at coal mines including Colstrip exist because of reclamation. We’ve proven that environmental protection and cleanup create jobs and prosperity.
Shut-downs in a company town that allow the company to walk away, leaving pollution behind, are not a victory for anyone in Montana. The owners are responsible for this mess and should pay for thorough cleanup, so that taxpayers and Colstrip citizens aren’t stuck with a long-term contamination problem. This is just a part of doing good business.
It’s time for the rest of Montana to support Colstrip and demand that the Colstrip plant owners commit to and pay for a robust cleanup plan that employs the local workforce.