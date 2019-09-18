On Aug. 26, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) proudly announced that our agency had been selected as one of nine law enforcement agencies across the country to be featured Friday and Saturday nights on A&E’s television show “Live PD,” beginning on Sept. 20.
I view MCSO’s selection as an incredible opportunity to showcase the difficult, heroic and sometimes dangerous work being done by the deputies — the brave men and women of MCSO — who do an amazing job of protecting all of us.
This is not the first time our deputies or other officers from Missoula have been filmed on duty for a television show.
In light of media coverage and comments throughout the community related to MCSO’s selection to appear on “Live PD,” I find it necessary to provide some additional information about the show and insight into the due diligence that went into my decision to have our deputies on the show.
Here are some important facts:
"Live PD" does not show sensitive scenes such as suicides, homicides, traffic fatalities and other tragedies, nor are children filmed by the show. Additionally, "Live PD" has no interest in filming the victims of sexual assaults, domestic violence or other crimes. MCSO and “Live PD” recognize the potential harm airing such events could cause to these victims and the damage that could occur to the relationship between law enforcement and their community.
"Live PD" features a missing and wanted person segment on their show and they’ve had great success helping law enforcement agencies solve cases. This will provide us with the opportunity to feature these types of cases from Missoula County on the show.
"Live PD" will undoubtedly film our deputies responding to emergencies and calls related to criminal activity. However, “Live PD” has also expressed a great interest showing the “human side” of the job, Montana’s beautiful scenery, bears and other wildlife that make our county a special place through the lens of deputies’ daily work.
You have free articles remaining.
“Live PD’s” camera crew includes a legal representative who ensures the rights of all individuals are respected and laws related to confidential criminal justice information and filming in public are strictly adhered to at all times.
"Live PD" has safeguards in place to prevent inappropriate material from being aired on television. Additionally, MCSO will review the content of recordings before it is aired on television.
“Live PD" is insured and indemnifies Missoula County from and against all claims that arise as a result of the show. MCSO can terminate the agreement with “Live PD” at any time with 45 days notice.
As part of the due diligence, we contacted several sheriffs from other jurisdictions who have had their deputies featured on the show. In fact, we specifically contacted the sheriffs of those agencies identified as having some type of negative experience with the show.
I spoke directly to those sheriffs and learned that they had very positive experiences with “Live PD” and believe their agencies and community greatly benefited from being featured on the television show.
After conducting this due diligence and learning more about the filming efforts of “Live PD,” I feel confident this opportunity will be a beneficial experience for our county.
My hope is that “Live PD” will showcase the great work MCSO deputies are performing every day and will provide the public perspective into the challenges they face in performing their jobs.
Our deputies are smart, dedicated, caring, compassionate law enforcement professionals, and I look forward to “Live PD” providing a vehicle to showcase their efforts both locally and on a national level.