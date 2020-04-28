Shane Morigeau is a determined advocate for all Montana insurance consumers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The incumbent state auditor/insurance commissioner, now running for congress, Matt Rosendale, has bequeathed his successor a monumental rebuilding task. Unlike the incumbent who has invested most of his political time running for higher office than the one he has, Shane Morigeau is running to be the full-time-on-task, state auditor Montana deserves.

When asked how he would be better than Rosendale, Morigeau smartly responded “I will be better in every way possible.” He then outlined how he will hold insurance companies accountable for the products and promises they make. He will serve as the official advocate for Montana consumers in disputes with their insurance companies. He will beef up the auditor’s investigative arm, take legal action against bad actors, and crack down on junk insurance and bizarre health sharing scams. He will ramp up statewide programs to educate the public and the media to demand transparency in the actual cost of health care and insurance products.

As he does these things, Shane Morigeau will become the insurance consumer and taxpayer champion Montana needs and deserves.

And when asked, he declared support for creating a statewide health insurance pool for k-12 public school employees or permitting school employees to jump into the state employee health insurance pool.