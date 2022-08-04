Shannon Flanagan: Let's maintain our active role

As a lifelong Missoulian, one of the characteristics I have always admired about my hometown is that we do a good job taking care of one and other. To some extent I believe that many of us think we are no better than those on the fringes in our community. The disadvantaged represent all of us to some degree. If your brother or sister were experiencing some hardship you would likely do what you could to help them, thereby improving the outcome for your whole family. It is easiest to turn your back, but Missoula doesn’t do this. This sentiment is lived out every day here, and I believe this lends itself to another characteristic I embrace about Missoula, it has a small-town feel; all of this despite significant population growth.