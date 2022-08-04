Shannon Flanagan: Let's maintain our active role

As a lifelong Missoulian, one of the characteristics I have always admired about my hometown is that we do a good job taking care of one and other. To some extent I believe that many of us think we are no better than those on the fringes in our community. The disadvantaged represent all of us to some degree. If your brother or sister were experiencing some hardship you would likely do what you could to help them, thereby improving the outcome for your whole family. It is easiest to turn your back, but Missoula doesn’t do this. This sentiment is lived out every day here, and I believe this lends itself to another characteristic I embrace about Missoula, it has a small-town feel; all of this despite significant population growth.
Soon one of the major funding sources Missoula has been leaning on to help care for our citizens experiencing homelessness, and struggling with addiction and mental health issues, will sunset. Unfortunately, so will the services that the funding has supported; services that have demonstrated a successful and effective shift in the way we deal with these issues. I also pay a fair share of property tax in Missoula and am a business owner. As a business owner, if an expense yields a positive result, I generally will advocate FOR the spending. I see the proposed Crisis Services Levy that is open for public comment as a necessary and effective investment for the health of the whole community. That is why I will support it for the health of all Missoulians.