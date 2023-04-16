The work to end sexual violence has been happening for centuries, but it wasn’t until 2001 that it received official recognition in the United States, marking April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Earlier this month, the city, county, and University of Montana released a proclamation to raise awareness about the public health and safety implications of sexual assault in our communities and beyond.

Studies show that one in six women and one in 33 men have experienced rape or attempted rape. For children, one in nine girls and one in 53 boys experience child sexual abuse at the hands of an adult, and 13% of all college students experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence or incapacitation. Unfortunately, people of color, especially Native American women, experience violence, unwanted sexual contact or abuse at a much higher rate.

These numbers are heartbreaking and infuriating. In Missoula, law enforcement data reported to the FBI between 2017 and 2021 (the most recent year for which data are available) indicate typically 175 to 185 incidents involving sex offenses reported each year in Missoula County.

Of course, these statistics don’t give us the whole story, as many survivors do not report to law enforcement, and numbers alone gloss over the fact that they represent real people. People who are our friends, neighbors and co-workers. Our work around awareness will never be done, but the work with prevention is critical. Prevention means stopping sexual violence before it happens by changing norms that allow it to exist in the first place — like attitudes, values and behaviors.

Crime victim advocacy with Missoula County started with a single advocate in 1985 who focused on supporting individuals harmed by sexual assault and domestic violence. The Missoula County Community Justice Department grew to help victims of all types of crime that involve violence. Today, our team works together with Missoula city and county courts, attorney’s offices, law enforcement, victim services and other partners to improve how Missoula County prevents crime, supports those harmed by crime, reduces recidivism and supports workers within the legal system.

In 2022, our Crime Victim Advocates served 194 clients who reported experiencing sexual violence; 45 were cases involving minors. We provide a range of services and support to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking in Missoula, including:

• Providing confidential services, crisis counseling, emotional support and guidance

• Informing victims of their reporting options to law enforcement and giving emotional support during a report

• Keeping victims informed of ongoing court cases

• Explaining how the court process works

• Assisting victims with filling out an order of protection

• Attending hearings with victims

• Making appropriate referrals

• Helping victims request restitution for losses, damages and medical costs

Our community has a slight variation in what we call this month — Sexual Assault Action Month. That’s because our collective emphasis is on the roles we all play in ending this type of violence. This April, we encourage our community to attend some of the events happening around the city and county and take the time to learn more about how to help prevent sexual assault, abuse and harassment.

If you know someone who has been a victim, please contact our team at cva@missoulacounty.us or 406-258-3830.

Prevention is everyone’s job. Together we can create safer environments by intervening to stop the behavior, promoting healthy attitudes and relationships, believing survivors and connecting them to resources like us at the Missoula County Community Justice Department.