Shaping the UM of tomorrow

At the same time, we see the growing need for students across all disciplines to better translate what they learn in the classroom — competencies and skills that are in high demand — into experiences and language employers recognize. To that end, this year we launched ElevateU, a campuswide initiative aimed at ensuring that every student at UM — regardless of their major — has access to work-based and experiential learning opportunities to prepare them for success in their first job.

Our students must adapt to an uncertain future and be prepared to succeed right now. We must have the courage to move past the false dichotomy that questions which is more important: a strong, liberal arts foundation OR professional skills. Given the world our students are entering upon graduation, our job is to provide them with both and to do so in integrative ways. Our graduates will be broadly educated AND specifically skilled.

Enacting this vision requires that we allocate our resources to best meet our students’ needs and face the difficult decisions necessary to do so. Our academic leaders are engaging in this important work right now. This does not mean we will not preserve the identity of our university. In fact, the core objectives of a UM education can and will be strengthened as we courageously adapt to the ways our students and our society are changing.

A few weeks ago, we celebrated UM’s 128th birthday. Charter Day reminds me of the courage of prior generations who carried UM through unique challenges — always with a focus on both the present moment and the needs of future generations. As we emerge from this pandemic, we do so with optimism not just for a return to “normalcy" in the year ahead, but also for the success of our university in the century to come.

Seth Bodnar is the 19th president of the University of Montana.

