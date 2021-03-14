Shaping the UM of tomorrow

I witnessed many acts of courage in the military. When we think of courage, we tend to conjure images of heroic acts, but often the most courageous actions are quiet efforts that don’t make headlines.
As we mark one year since the world shut down due to COVID-19, I’m heartened by the countless acts of quiet courage at UM. Our faculty, staff and students have faced this global pandemic with an abiding commitment to one another and to this university.
We now look to the months ahead with optimism for a more familiar fall on campus — fully in-person classes, engaging student activities and exciting victories in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Now, as we welcome vibrancy back to our campus, we are called to courageously position our university for success, not just for the fall of 2021 but also for decades to come.
I recently shared a vision for our university’s future in an open letter to the UM community. That vision acknowledges that today’s challenges require agile, creative thinkers and problem solvers undaunted by the complexity of interdependent systems, and that our university has an obligation to prepare our students to face those challenges. To do so, we will build upon what we do well while courageously adapting.
Countless global studies validate what I hear from Montana’s employers: In a world of rapid technological change and automation, there is growing demand for higher-level cognitive skills such as creativity, critical thinking, decision making and complex information processing. These are the hallmarks of a UM education. We have built upon this strong core through innovative programs like the Franke Global Leadership Initiative, but more must be done. We must courageously examine our academic structure and curriculum to even more intentionally nurture these foundational competencies in our students.
At the same time, we see the growing need for students across all disciplines to better translate what they learn in the classroom — competencies and skills that are in high demand — into experiences and language employers recognize. To that end, this year we launched ElevateU, a campuswide initiative aimed at ensuring that every student at UM — regardless of their major — has access to work-based and experiential learning opportunities to prepare them for success in their first job.
Our students must adapt to an uncertain future and be prepared to succeed right now. We must have the courage to move past the false dichotomy that questions which is more important: a strong, liberal arts foundation OR professional skills. Given the world our students are entering upon graduation, our job is to provide them with both and to do so in integrative ways. Our graduates will be broadly educated AND specifically skilled.
Enacting this vision requires that we allocate our resources to best meet our students’ needs and face the difficult decisions necessary to do so. Our academic leaders are engaging in this important work right now. This does not mean we will not preserve the identity of our university. In fact, the core objectives of a UM education can and will be strengthened as we courageously adapt to the ways our students and our society are changing.
A few weeks ago, we celebrated UM’s 128th birthday. Charter Day reminds me of the courage of prior generations who carried UM through unique challenges — always with a focus on both the present moment and the needs of future generations. As we emerge from this pandemic, we do so with optimism not just for a return to “normalcy" in the year ahead, but also for the success of our university in the century to come.
Seth Bodnar is the 19th president of the University of Montana.