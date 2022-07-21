Sharon Peterson: Clinical research in Montana offers numerous benefits

Since 2004, approximately 1,200 clinical trials have been conducted in Montana. That’s just one of the facts in the report “Research in Your Backyard: Developing Cures, Creating Jobs — Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials in Montana.” The report was the subject of a recent seminar in Billings sponsored by the Montana BioScience Alliance and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

Participants also reported on additional benefits from clinical trials. For example, we are well aware of the value to patients who participate in the trials or are recipients of the medicines that are developed as a result of them. However, a lesser-known benefit of this research is the economic impact.

For patients, clinical trials offer the opportunity to try new therapeutic options while also receiving some of the very best medical care. Access to clinical trials can be life changing for patients, especially those with complex conditions. Right now, more than 100 open clinical trials are going on in Montana and researchers are looking for additional patient volunteers. These trials cover a variety of diseases, including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and infectious diseases.

Patients are not the only ones who benefit from Montana’s clinical trials — so does our economy and our workforce. According to a study by TEConomy Partners, in 2020 the biopharmaceutical research industry supported more than 4,600 jobs across Montana including everything from life science researchers to engineers and administrative support staff. Beyond their direct impact, research activities also employ construction workers, IT firms, and suppliers. Additionally, Montana’s biopharmaceutical research companies generated $1.1 billion in economic activity in the state, including the direct economic output of the sector itself, the output of the sector’s vendors and suppliers, and the output generated by the buying power of its workforce.

Montana’s local healthcare institutions benefit, too. Many have partnered with biopharmaceutical research companies to host clinical trials, making available professional opportunities as well as top notch care for patients. Those institutions include, among others, the Billings Clinic, the Frontier Cancer Center, Kalispell Regional Medical Center, and the Community Hospital of Anaconda.

At the Montana BioScience Alliance, we work to ensure our state’s bioscience organizations and companies can flourish. Hosting clinical trials is just one example of how this is happening. Successful collaborations between Montana’s institutions and research companies not only shape the future of disease treatment, but also employ Montanans and stimulate our economy.”

Sharon Peterson is executive director of Montana BioScience Alliance. The Montana BioScience Alliance serves as a hub for Montana’s biotechnology companies, entrepreneurs, laboratories, hospitals, clinics, and universities to commercialize, grow, and sustain globally competitive bioscience companies — ultimately to create high-quality jobs and economic opportunity in Montana. For more information, visit montanabio.org, call us at 406-896-5876, or email us at info@montanabio.org.