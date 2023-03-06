The tragedy of the commons is an economics problem where every individual has an incentive to consume a resource, but at the expense of every other individual – with no way to exclude anyone from consuming. For example, consider when property owners within a neighborhood open a business, such as vacation rental. While the absent owner pays no price, the neighbors sacrifice personal safety and loss of peaceful enjoyment of their property.

Solutions to the tragedy of the commons include the development of a local body governing the use of property. The use of covenants, regulated by the neighborhood through an HOA (Homeowners’ Association) and made clear to all incoming owners, is a reasonable and fair solution. The means of amending the covenants is always set out clearly within the document. Some require 100% approval of owners, some less. Caveat Emptor, the principle that the buyer alone is responsible for checking the suitability of goods before a purchase is made, applies to buying property. If there are covenants on property, they express the character of the community and are enforced fairly and equitably by the members themselves.

HOAs provide a community basis for maintaining and enhancing property values and lifestyle. Every property owner commits to its defining covenants when they decide to purchase property in the community, including provisions for amendment to those covenants. These binding covenants are entered into by promise and contract, wherein we sacrifice certain property rights and freedoms in exchange for protection of community property values, nuisance reduction, preservation of neighborhood character, and security in our home.

That is why, when owners are limited in what they may or may not do on property owned within an HOA, it is inaccurate to say a property right has been taken away. Instead, owners gave up certain rights for the HOA’s benefit at the time of purchase. That’s why when someone disagrees with a covenant, or amendment to covenants, they must still comply. Much as citizens must comply with statutes the legislature adopts. HOAs are the ultimate in local control.

It is a popular concept endorsed by more than 300,000 association-governed communities in the U.S. HOA governing boards are composed of homeowners elected by their neighbors to lead and serve in the best interests of their neighborhood.

The community HOA concept works for millions who choose to buy property within one. Of course they are not perfect, as in any democracy, and there are occasions where a homeowner is outvoted and feels disgruntled to be in the minority. More than half dozen bills have been introduced at the 2023 Legislature in response to complaints from a very small percentage of this minority. Anecdotal accounts of aggrieved members bombard Legislative committees in support of efforts to assert state control over local decisions, and to elevate a micro-minority to override the needs and desires of neighborhoods all over Montana. Critics of Homeowners Associations often ignore the service they provide in providing a safe living environment, preserving the character of the neighborhood, and protecting property values.

If you live in a condo, townhouse, cooperative, planned community or subdivision, and you are happy with the protection provided by your covenants, you would be wise to contact your legislators and ask them to keep hands off your covenants and neighborhood management. If these bills pass, the character of your neighborhood will be lost to the “tragedy of the commons”.