We humans often like to remind ourselves that we are unique compared to other animals. Not that we need reminding. We might well be the most successful species to have ever walked the Earth. In fact, we are so successful that many of us don’t even think of ourselves as animals, but as something other and better. It is true that the human brain, vis a vis our ability to reason, gives us a broader range of options when it comes to managing our instincts and behavior.
But as the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station’s (USSES) recent decision to continue grazing sheep in the high Centennial Mountains demonstrates, we are also highly irrational animals.
How else can we explain why the station would — despite everything we know about sheep and the needs of wolves, grizzlies and bighorn sheep — insist on creating conditions that may well result in the deaths of these animals?
The USSES’s lack of judgment becomes all the more puzzling when there are much safer and more efficient places to graze sheep. My guess is that not many people among the non-agricultural public would associate domestic sheep with densely wooded and heavily shadowed mountains like the Centennials. They’re more likely to picture a flock drifting over a rolling green countryside or steppe. We might include a shade tree or two, but otherwise the landscape is empty.
The etymology of the word "domestic," which from the Latin domesticus means "belonging to the household," implies that the whole point of domestication was to make the animals and the process of producing and harvesting them more efficient and manageable. One could argue, then, that the moment we selectively bred out most of what’s wild in sheep, including the longer legs and horns of their ancestors, we helped to create an animal that is almost entirely dependent on our care and good judgment. Exposing sheep to wildlife and vice versa is not good judgment. In the dark woods of the Centennial Mountains, where the advantages of domestication become detriments, grazing sheep seems both foolhardy and extremely risky.
The first time I saw sheep in the Centennials back in late 2016, I had to question the wisdom of grazing there or indeed, in any place with mountainous characteristics. While the core of the band was relatively tight, the sheep above and below it were spread and scattered. This loose grouping is not unusual in places where forage isn’t as concentrated and sheep must spread out in order to find enough food to meet their nutritional needs. As a result, however, the flock becomes less concentrated and outliers are forced further into the periphery of the flock, where they are more susceptible to predation.
In an open or pasture environment, in which sheep have an unimpeded view of the area and can therefore alert and rejoin the herd when danger is detected, this dispersal or spacing isn’t necessarily a problem. In fact, it’s entirely appropriate and adaptive. But adaptations are only as useful as the environments in which they occur. Unlike open fields and pastures, or those environments for which domestic sheep are especially well-suited, the Centennials are carpeted with vegetation, timber, rocky outcrops and their incessant play of light and shadow. With eyes on the sides of their heads, sheep do have excellent peripheral vision and are also farsighted, but neither of these attributes would seem particularly helpful in alpine topography.
And yet there they were, and there they will continue to be thanks to the USSES’s misguided decision: hundreds of soft-bellied sheep, ambling into whatever awaits them in the mountain dark.