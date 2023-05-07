Each spring, students across Montana receive their end-of-term grades showing if they’ve mastered their classes. Similarly, as the end of the Montana legislative session has drawn to a close, it’s time to evaluate whether the Legislature met its most important goal: creating opportunity and improving the lives of Montana workers, families, and retirees.

The Republican legislators ended the 68th session by drawing national attention for their attempts to silence a Democratic legislator who outspokenly disagrees with their agenda. I’d like to remind Montana Republicans that Might does not make Right. All Montanans deserve to be treated with respect and have a voice in their government.

This latest Republican double standard should not distract from the Legislature’s failure to improve the lives of Montanans. Instead of working with Democrats, Republicans failed to help Montanans with the problems they face every day.

This report card uses three common-sense standards to measure the Legislature: Did it protect our personal freedoms? Did it promote fairness? And did it help families? Sadly, on all three counts Gov. Gianforte and the Republican legislators failed to make a positive difference in the lives of Montanans.

Did the Legislature protect Montanan’s personal freedoms?

Instead of protecting our personal freedoms, Republicans have created the most intrusive government in state history and injected it into almost all aspects of our private lives.

Whether it's interfering with a woman's relationship with her doctor, controlling what Montanans can watch on their phone, binding the hands of those investing your money for retirement, or restricting what books you can read, the Legislature repeatedly attacked the freedoms and liberties we hold dear.

Grade: Fail

Did the Legislature promote fairness?

The Legislature passed tax cuts, but they predominantly went to the wealthy. Instead of focusing on working citizens, Gov. Gianforte and Republican legislators gave the wealthiest one percent of Montanans a tax cut of $6,000 per year. Middle-class Montanans, however, will see a benefit of only $70 — less than the cost of a dinner and movie night for a family of four.

The Republican legislators ignored the urgent needs of working families, renters, retirees, resident hunters. Instead, at every opportunity, when given the chance, the Republicans chose to make life easier for the top 1%, second-home owners, private landowners, and the wealthiest in the state.

Grade: Fail.

Did the Legislature help families?

Nursing homes across Montana are closing, 12 in the last year alone, leaving many families desperate to find coverage for their loved ones. The governor’s response? To propose a budget that continued to short-change long-term care and would have resulted in more nursing homes closing. Only pressure and hard work by the Democrats brought in additional needed funding.

Turning to education, the Republican legislators harmed the ability of public schools to educate Montana’s next generation. Public schools are the backbone of our communities, but the Legislature instead passed even more private school tax credits that will drain needed funds from our schools.

Grade: Fail.

As any student knows, getting passing grades requires hard work and attention to detail. Unfortunately for all of us, Montana Republicans flunked the course work that would have helped Montana working families.

Indeed, the only class that Republicans could pass is one focused on extremism, hot air, and hypocrisy. The radicals of the Freedom Caucus have captured control of the Legislature, representing a hardline ideology that embraces a self-righteous “we’re always right” attitude that sees itself as superior to average Montanans and our long history of respecting our neighbors and supporting our communities. The clearest example of the Montana Republican Party’s embrace of extremism is their decision to silence a duly elected legislator, Rep. Zooey Zephyr.

In the end, Montana taxpayers are the losers. This legislative session should have focused on addressing the problems families face every day. But it failed. Now Montanans — as the citizen owners of our government — need to hold the Legislature accountable. Citizens deserve real, concrete solutions for everyone who calls Montana home.