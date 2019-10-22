President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. military personnel from northern Syria provided Turkey with the green light to invade the Kurdish-populated region of northeastern Syria. The first objective of the invasion is to destroy the Kurdish organization People’s Protection Units (YPG), which is labelled a terrorist organization by Turkey.
The invasion also aims to redraw the demographic map of northern Syria by creating a security zone, 20 miles deep and 300 miles wide, inside Syria. In the process of creating this security zone, the Turkish army intends to force hundreds of thousands of Kurds out of their ancient homeland so that the Turkish government can resettle in northern Syria a large segment of the 3.6 million refugees, mostly Syrian Arabs, who now live in temporary camps in Turkey. By creating a new demographic reality on the ground, Turkey hopes to prevent the establishment of a Kurdish state in northeastern Syria. Turkey, which is home to nearly 15 million Kurds, is opposed to the creation of a Kurdish state in northeastern Syria because the growing power of the Kurds south of the Turkish border might inspire the large Kurdish population inside Turkey to demand similar political rights from the Turkish state.
As the indigenous population of the region, the non-Arab and non-Turkic Kurds have been systematically suppressed by all governments in the region, including Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran. In Syria, the Assad regime has repeatedly suppressed the Kurds, while in Iraq, Saddam Hussein used chemical warfare to gas Kurdish communities that had demanded political rights from his regime. In Iran, the leaders of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan were gunned down twice by the agents of the Islamic regime, the first time in Vienna, and a second time in Berlin. In Turkey, where for decades even mentioning the word, Kurd, was illegal, any form of Kurdish political and cultural expression has been labelled illegal and subversive.
Today, as Turkey faces growing economic difficulties, President Erdogan, who suffered an embarrassing defeat in the most recent Turkish elections, hopes to regain his popularity by fanning the flames of Turkish nationalism and militarism. In the process, he also aims to re-establish a closer relationship with his generals who have been restrained from flexing any muscle in Syria.
In the midst of the Syrian civil war in 2015, Kurdish forces joined U.S. military efforts to destroy the terrorist organization, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Nearly 11,000 Kurds lost their lives in fighting ISIS terrorists. After the capture of ISIS strongholds in northeastern Syria and in the absence of sufficient U.S. forces on the ground, the Kurds assumed responsibility for guarding prison camps that hold 10,000 ISIS fighters. In return for their alliance with the United States, the Kurds pinned their hopes on Washington to protect them against any attack by either the Assad regime in Syria or the Turkish military.
The American withdrawal from Syria has forced the Kurds to seek the protection of the Syrian government. This withdrawal has also allowed the Syrian regime, which is responsible for the death and displacement of millions of Syrian civilians, to re-establish its authority over much of the territory it had lost during the eight-year-old civil war.
It is the humble opinion of this writer that those of us who stand for the basic human rights of all defenseless peoples around the world, whether we are Democrat, Republican or independent, should voice our opposition to a short-sighted foreign policy that has left one of America’s closest allies at the mercy of two brutal and authoritarian regimes in Syria and Turkey.