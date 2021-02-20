Should garbage collection be a monopolized utility?

The protected industry, benefiting with its often obscene profit margins, will bring forth a flood of sophisticated-sounding arguments, of course. For example, they will argue that “uncontrolled competition” destabilizes the market and threatens the quality and reliability of service to the public. They will warn that “upstart operators” might dump their trash in ditches and on public land, and on and on. I have heard all these claims and more before the PSC, and I am here to tell you that they are unmitigated nonsense. I have yet to see one scrap of evidence that proves their arguments. How can there be? They are arguing against the role of competition itself.

How much are Montana trash haulers in monopolized markets over-charging their captive customers? Because the PSC does not regulate their rates, complete information is not available. But as an example, it was revealed during one of the PSC’s application dockets that Republic Service’s 2014 Montana Annual Report showed an eye-popping statewide average profit of 41%. This compared with record testimony showing Oregon’s profit margins averaging 8-10%.