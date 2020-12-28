Sickness is preventable: Now is the time to practice health precautions

It is mortally unfortunate that anti-maskers have decided that it is their constitutional right to not wear a mask. The Golden Rule says otherwise. Further, there is no constitutional right to infect your neighbor. Isn’t deliberately not avoiding infecting someone else tantamount to unprovoked assault?

Now is not the time to be anti-science or anti-facts. COVID-19 is highly contagious and life-threatening. It kills a number of people greater than 9/11 every day. We are headed to more U.S. deaths then in World War II.

There is a significant probability that if you are reading this right now, you would not have survived childhood without science. Older folks well remember the childhood diseases that gave the Grim Reaper multiple opportunities for them to not make it to the 21st century. Everyone has dodged a lot of germy bullets thanks to science.

Science has quickly produced at least three and more COVID-19 vaccines which may stop this pandemic. I am with Vice President Pence, who said this is a medical miracle. Also, we know exactly what to do to slow down this disease, but millions are whistling past the graveyard by ignoring the simple requirements of protecting themselves and others. Many say they will not take the vaccine. Really? Saving your life with a few drops of special sauce is about as good a deal as one can get. Also it is free of charge.