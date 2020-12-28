Sickness is preventable: Now is the time to practice health precautions

It is mortally unfortunate that anti-maskers have decided that it is their constitutional right to not wear a mask. The Golden Rule says otherwise. Further, there is no constitutional right to infect your neighbor. Isn’t deliberately not avoiding infecting someone else tantamount to unprovoked assault?
Now is not the time to be anti-science or anti-facts. COVID-19 is highly contagious and life-threatening. It kills a number of people greater than 9/11 every day. We are headed to more U.S. deaths then in World War II.
There is a significant probability that if you are reading this right now, you would not have survived childhood without science. Older folks well remember the childhood diseases that gave the Grim Reaper multiple opportunities for them to not make it to the 21st century. Everyone has dodged a lot of germy bullets thanks to science.
Science has quickly produced at least three and more COVID-19 vaccines which may stop this pandemic. I am with Vice President Pence, who said this is a medical miracle. Also, we know exactly what to do to slow down this disease, but millions are whistling past the graveyard by ignoring the simple requirements of protecting themselves and others. Many say they will not take the vaccine. Really? Saving your life with a few drops of special sauce is about as good a deal as one can get. Also it is free of charge.
It was reported on Dec. 18 that the Montana Legislature had voted to meet in person without any rules for masking, social distancing or routine testing. Meeting in person is the idea of state Sen. Jason Ellsworth (R-Hamilton), who said, “I would imagine that we are going to have members who get sick. It’s possible there are members that die, but that possibility is there irregardless (sic) even if we’re here or not.”
Yes, Senator Ellsworth, some legislators will get sick and some might die, but there is not one iota of truth that sickness and death are not preventable. Science does not share your resignation to an unalterable fate. If the legislators are not in the same room for 90 days on end, their risk of sickness and death is greatly reduced. Their risk then is determined by how they conduct themselves back at home which can be close to zero if they practice some very simple precautions.
The Montana Legislature should support our public health workers by setting an example. Wearing a mask, social distancing 6 feet or more, staying out of gatherings of even just a few people, and hand washing and eventually getting a vaccination can let us live and let live. How can we not know the drill by now?
Having a successful legislative session using technology is hardly a great sacrifice or inconvenience. Legislators can have their favorite snacks close by and wear their bunny slippers. Hearing their kids in the background and an occasional dog barking will remind us that they are human. Maybe a digital session would help them dump the hyperpartisan behavior and get more good things done for ordinary Montanans. We Montanans could likely do without those cloakroom discussions.
Social distancing from our families at Christmas just seemed too much to deal with after this year of disease, tragedy, money problems, dealing with school restrictions, evictions and the political noise. But this year we have to look beyond the present and look forward to having one incredible happy Christmas next year when the pandemic is history.
Save yourself, let's save each other. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands and get vaccinated.
Dick Hoskins is a retired epidemiologist and lives in Missoula.