Sienna Solberg: The arts have the power to transform lives

I grew up in a home where I was nurtured and nourished with the arts. My mom was nicknamed by her friends as “Martha” after Martha Stewart. Not because of her baking skills (sorry Mom, I love you, but not your cookies), but because of the creative flare she seemed to emanate in all she did. My dad was a graphic designer and commercial artist. At the height of his career, his posters hung in many of my friends’ homes, restaurants and shops in the Flathead Valley. I was a lucky child and fortunate to have had a vast exposure to the arts at a young age. Creativity was a way of life, a gateway to express emotions, and a path to peace. From a toddler on, I had mark-making utensils in my hands — oil pastels, paintbrushes, crayons, and my favorite marker brush pens I would sneak from my dad’s art cart.

During this Arts in Education week, I reflect on my childhood and arts education experience. I realize that despite growing up in an arts-rich home, it was not until I was in sixth grade that I gained my confidence in my art skills. It was because of a traveling art teacher, who had taught a lesson in face dimensions. Up until that point, I was drawing faces that looked like aliens — eyes butted up to the hair line, spaced so far apart that another one (maybe two) eyes could fit in between. That one pivotal moment in my education, SPARK!ed a fire, and I continued to seek out the arts — mostly visual, minus a brief moment of thinking I might be the next Jane Austen (after reading this piece, you might understand why this dream was short-lived). I took as many arts electives as possible in middle and high school. The arts became my reason to attend school. My joy, belonging, community. If it was not for the arts in high school, I do not know where I would be — lost, I suppose.

Like a reliant and loyal friend, the arts have been my steady rock throughout my life — there in celebration and struggle. Now, as the SPARK! Arts Ignite learning director, I feel honored to follow in the footsteps of arts educators before me. I have landed my dream job, collaborating with numerous partners to give the gift of arts education to Missoula’s children, because we know that the arts have the power to SPARK! imagination, ignite innovation through creativity, and transform learning. Or perhaps, like they did with me, transform lives.

SPARK! Arts Ignite Learning is a collective impact initiative and partner of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. SPARK! Arts works as a collaboration of local artists, arts organizations, business and community leaders, the City of Missoula, Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS), parents and families, philanthropists, and the University of Montana to ensure equity and access to a thriving arts education ecosystem for all K-8 MCPS students.

To learn more about how the arts ignite learning, visit: sparkartslearning.org.