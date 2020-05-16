Silence of the trees: Willful ignorance

The numbers cannot be willed away, just as the virus cannot be willed away. Denial does not change reality. You, may not like the numbers, Mr. President, but they are real. And each of them is an American with family, relatives and friends who are impacted by their suffering and, often, death. The numbers are about them, not you, Mr. President.

The President’s fixation on numbers is a continuum and it reveals a presidential concern about political perception, not human suffering and death. And it reveals a desire to lower the numbers not by concerted governmental action to actually fight the pandemic, but to lower the numbers by rhetorical device because they are politically inconvenient.

Remember the instance over the docking of coronavirus-infected cruise ship, the Grand Princess, which remained off the coast of San Francisco. On March 6, the president said he’d rather have the people stay on board the ship because the arrival of more infected people would raise the case count of the United States: “I’d rather have the people stay. I would rather — because I like the numbers being where they are — I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship …” (emphasis added).

It is patently clear that this president wants us to buy the “alternative facts” that we are not suffering through a pandemic. We are asked to believe in the silence of the trees: Just because they are laying on the forest floor does not mean that they fell. We didn’t hear them. He is calling on us to be willfully ignorant of the facts because the facts are inconvenient to his quest for another four years.

Evan Barrett of Butte retired after 47 years in economic development, government, politics and education. He produces Montana history videos and occasionally teaches history.