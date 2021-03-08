Silver linings in housing affordability

As a candidate for Missoula City Council in Ward 3 this year, I am continually expanding my base of knowledge on many issues, including affordable housing. I am encouraged by some of my initial findings.
For starters, Missoula has an affordable housing plan that was adopted in 2019. In the opening message from Mayor Engen, it begins with a “conviction that everyone in Missoula deserves a safe, clean, decent place to live.” Entitled "A Place to Call Home," this plan is the product of a comprehensive, community-driven process to understand and address housing affordability. The city, along with numerous community partners, has been hard at work implementing recommendations outlined therein.
I also recently attended a few community events on the topic. Instead of shrill complaints and calls to action based on fear and misinformation, I witnessed leaders of numerous nongovernmental organizations coming together in coalition to understand and explain the nature of the problem and disseminate information to their neighbors. These events attracted hundreds of participants and included moving personal accounts of housing struggles from Missoulians. Most importantly, community organizers used this opportunity to call upon their fellow citizens to take part in finding solutions. In essence, they invited us to engage in what Daniel Kemmis, former mayor of Missoula and author of "The Good City and The Good Life," calls “a renewed human experience of citizenship.”
I find this particularly refreshing in light of the divisive, dehumanizing and unproductive political discourse we are seeing in Helena and have observed at the national level. The human experience of citizenship, according to Kemmis, is the one thing that “will give us the capacity to heal our politics and confront the problems and opportunities that politics must address.” In other words, affordable housing might just be a catalyst for strengthening civic culture in Missoula, expanding our capacity to problem solve and returning us to center.
Livability has always been a core Missoula value. This “attentiveness to the human purpose of cities,” as Kemmis puts it, can be seen on our bike paths, in neighborhood parks and open spaces, in how we embrace and steward the Clark Fork River, in our vibrant farmers’ markets, local entrepreneurship and our long-held commitment to a thriving downtown where we gather to appreciate the arts, among other things. And livability, which must also include safe, secure and affordable housing, is precisely what makes our city a highly desirable and attractive place to land, and stay.
As more people discover the magic that is Missoula, we have to remember it isn’t ours alone to covet. While we may not be able to solve the market forces affecting affordability, we can dedicate ourselves to managing them and ensuring that this “slow emergency,” as Mayor Engen puts it, doesn’t become a full blown crisis.
Finally, Missoula doesn’t have to fight the good fight alone. We aren’t the only city struggling with a steep rise in the cost of housing. There are many shoulders to lean on and mistakes and successes to learn from.
On the spectrum of hope, I like to err on the side of hopeful. Meeting Missoula’s housing needs won’t be easy and it won’t happen overnight, but we have a plan and I believe the challenge can be a force for good in our community if we are willing to welcome new neighbors, make sacrifices, seek compromise and maintain a collective spirit of innovation, empathy and determination. And along the way, we can see the silver linings as long as we are willing to look for them.
Dori Gilels is a candidate for Missoula City Council Ward 3.