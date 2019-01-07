Republican Ed Butcher, of Winifrid, is a former Montana legislator. This opinion was co-signed by 26 other former GOP legislators, including: Ken Miller, George Everett, Betty Lou Kasten, Verdell Jackson, Dave Kasten, Scott Boggio, Ed Hilbert, Bill Nooney, Bob Wagner, Wendy Warburton, Joan Blyton, Bill Harris, Jack Wells, Krayton Kerns, Jim Whitaker, Mike Miller, Jack Ross, Kenneth Peterson, Dan Skattum, Wayne Stahl, Janna Taylor, Art Wittich, Joel Bonick, John Witt, Dave Lewis and Matthew Monforton.