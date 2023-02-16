Last week I had the honor of presenting my first bill as a new legislator. House Bill 238 is about child care, an issue nearly everyone in our state feels in one way or another.

Parents struggle to work because childcare is too expensive and it's hard to find a spot. Businesses cannot find employees because thousands are forced out of the labor force because of a lack of childcare options. Even if you don’t have kids, you feel it. Friends or family ask for help with pickup or need help watching a child when centers close, or people get sick, or you do your best to cover for a co-worker because of childcare issues.

It doesn’t have to be this hard. We can do something about it this session and make life a whole lot easier for everyone. We have $2 billion in the bank. There is no excuse not to address this problem.

Last year, on average, families paid between $8,400 and $9,500 per year for childcare – more than the cost of in-state college tuition and fees at our four-year institutions. This means a household making $58,000 a year can spend 16% of their annual income on childcare.

My bill would increase the eligibility limits for Best Beginnings scholarships, cap co-pays for parents, and improve reimbursement so providers can keep their doors open and pay a living wage to their employees.

Best Beginnings provides scholarships to reduce childcare costs for lower-income families. Last year, the Best Beginnings scholarship served 6,622 children. Unfortunately, but probably not surprisingly, it has not kept pace with rising costs and increased need.

In 2021, Montana received federal relief funds that temporarily capped co-pays and increased eligibility levels. Last fall, the Department of Health and Human Services announced they would end as of Dec. 31.

Now, Montana has one of the highest co-pay rates in the country – up to 14% of a family’s monthly income. For a family of three making $34,545, their monthly co-pays would be $400 a month. If rent is $1,500, that doesn’t leave much for gas, food, clothing, utilities, and health care. HB 238 would cap co-pays at 7% of gross income so families can stay in the workforce. This bill would also increase eligibility from $34,545 to $62,433 for a family of three.

However, eligibility and co-pays don’t matter if childcare centers close. My bill has a realistic reimbursement structure so businesses can make ends meet and pay their employees a living wage.

HB 238 will bring Montana closer to our neighboring states. It is nearly identical to North Dakota’s program. South Dakota charges very low co-pays (less than 1%) and has eligibility set at 217% of the federal poverty level (FPL).

We’re in a historic moment with $2 billion in the state bank account. We should invest some of that in what families and communities need. HB 238 will help Montana be competitive and ensure working families can continue to live in our state to raise the next generation of Montana kids. We don’t have to go out of state to find workers. We just need to make it possible for families to stay.

Even though I am an elected member of the Legislature, I cannot do it alone. Everyone knows what a big problem this is in Montana, but until everyone in Helena hears it – things won’t change. Tell your legislators how critical child care is to you, your business, coworkers, neighbors, and friends. Call 406-444-4800 and ask the Human Services Committee to pass HB 238.