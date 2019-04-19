Dear Gov. Steve Bullock:
The Department of Public Health and Human Service's choice to contract with Magellan Healthcare to manage the care of Montana Medicaid recipients, more specifically, those with behavioral health diagnoses, has caused me alarm.
Montana’s experience with Magellan and its two predecessors has been a disaster. Magellan is a Fortune 500 company, acting as gatekeepers for publicly funded health care, using their own networks of providers to essentially micromanage the care for Montanans with severe disabling mental illness (SDMI) down to nothing by using mostly outdated guidelines. Quite frankly, I'm perplexed as to why we are not putting dollars back into Montana’s economy, but I’ll save that for another day.
Magellan has denied group home stay authorizations, resulting in homelessness, because they disagree with the medication regime prescribed by the practitioner. Asinine rules like this make it painstakingly clear that our suffering Montanans take a back seat to a false hope that Magellan will help Montana save money, but it will result in costing taxpayers in the end.
Montana’s behavioral system has undoubtably been set back 20 years by hiring Magellan to play puppet master and limit access to services proven to result in better outcomes for mental health recovery and be more cost-effective. The buckling of the behavioral health system’s knees began with the cuts in 2018, when adults with SDMI took a bigger hit than any other service when their targeted case management was cut by more than 55%, while all other Medicaid services were cut by only 3%. Granted, the 3% cut was returned but that doesn’t account for the remaining loss. Along with the 55% cut expense to our organization: 2.25 FTE (professional positions) that are completely dedicated to fulfilling the utilization review documentation required by Magellan to either approve or deny someone of mental health services. That’s over a $100,000 a year (a low estimate) for professionals to play desk jockey instead of being out serving clients!
The DPHHS representatives have portrayed that they have reinstated the 55% cuts, but the truth is that they are being forced to temporarily restore the rates while in the current lawsuit that was filed against them. Agencies will have to return monies if DPHHS wins. Such an unfavorable outcome will most likely result in mental health centers closing their doors across the state.
In earlier correspondence you stated, "I am also instructing Montana DPHHS to come up with a plan for a more efficient and fiscally sound targeted case management program for mental health that will be more consistent and equitable across patient populations and provider types." DPHHS did arrange the meeting and providers gathered from all over the state to share their presentations on new approaches to for a better targeted case management model. We were disappointed when the head of DPHHS, Sheila Hogan, did not attend. It appeared that Hogan did not have time for this meeting but was able to attend a gathering at a local brewery later the same day.
I am deeply troubled by the decisions being made by our leaders. People are suffering and it will only get worse if we stay on this path. Our state will not save money in the long run when mental health centers continue to close, admissions increase in the emergency departments, state hospital, county jails and, sadly, the morgue. I’m sure you already know that we rank No. 1 per capita in the nation for suicide, and these choices will only serve to cement us in that disgraceful position.